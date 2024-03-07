NCFE
|Printable version
NCFE partners with Learning Vault to drive forward its delivery of digital credentials
The awarding organisation NCFE has partnered with global education specialists Learning Vault to support its work in delivering digital credentials.
Digital credentials are secure digital assets to validate a learner’s or employee’s educational achievements. These assets can be stored, managed and shared via digital skills wallets, opening pathways to further education and employment.
Focused initially on NCFE’s Endorsed Programmes as part of its Accreditation and Employer Services, digital credentials are portable and designed to empower individuals on their continuous learning journey.
Michelle Storey, Accreditation Manager at NCFE, said: “We need a more agile skills system that’s better suited to the pace of change in our economy, such as filling regional gaps and aligning to local skills improvement plans.
“That’s why we believe our Endorsed Programmes are the perfect place to start with digital credentials, as they allow colleges, training providers and employers to quickly adapt their curriculum and professional development offering to meet the demands of the regions and sectors they work within.
“Delivering credible programmes that genuinely add value to learners is important for the reputation of colleges and training providers, and the ability to develop flexible course content or bespoke qualifications can play a key role in achieving this. When you back that up with being able to issue a digital credential for those achievements it makes for a powerful and impactful offer that validates the skills and capabilities of individuals.”
As well as ensuring course content is suited to skills demands, colleges and training providers also need to ensure their own delivery and support staff are up to date with industry best practice.
Finding relevant training options that are specific to their workforce can be a time-consuming and costly process, but with Endorsed Programmes and digital credentials, colleges and training providers can develop their own programmes and staff members can showcase their additional skills – all while still being quality assessed by NCFE.
"Our partnership with NCFE symbolises a step towards integrating digital credentials into the UK's educational framework," states Nicholas Alderdice, CEO of Learning Vault.
"We are delighted to facilitate this digital transformation, underscoring our commitment to innovation and the elevation of a skills-based economy. Witnessing esteemed organisations like NCFE adopt new technologies fuels our motivation to continue developing impactful solutions."
To find out more about NCFE's Accreditation and Employer Services and our Endorsed Programmes and digital credentials, visit our Digital Credentials page.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/driving-forward-delivery-of-digital-credentials/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Learning architecture: a blueprint for the future of learning and development07/03/2024 14:15:00
As we navigate the dynamic landscape of education, constantly evolving and adapting to meet the demands of an ever-changing world, it becomes clear that our journey is not merely about imparting knowledge, but rather about sculpting a culture of perpetual learning and growth.
Strength, resilience and role modelling: defining the makeup of female leadership07/03/2024 12:33:00
It’s essential to recognise the integral perspectives that female leaders can contribute at every level of the decision-making process – not only on International Women’s Day, but year-round.
Empowering education: NCFE and Gatsby partner to support T Level teaching04/03/2024 16:15:00
In an exciting development for education, NCFE and Gatsby Technical Education Projects (GTEP) are joining forces to support T Level teaching and learning.
Story-based Functional Skills pilot could help vulnerable young people write a new chapter in their lives27/02/2024 11:15:00
A pilot investigating the impact of interactive, story-based assessment on vulnerable groups has found that the method can improve engagement, motivation, and outcomes in Functional Skills.
Empowering through education: the evolution of NCFE and FE institutions26/02/2024 14:15:00
As we commemorate NCFE's remarkable 175-year legacy, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the profound impact of both NCFE and the broader further education (FE) sector.
Unique pilot aiming to help train social care workforce of the future19/02/2024 14:15:00
A first-of-its-kind project investigating the use of virtual reality (VR) and simulation centres to better prepare learners to enter the health and social care workforce has highlighted the need to access these teaching and assessment methods at a college level.
£300K fund launches to develop new and inclusive assessment methods13/02/2024 11:15:00
A charitable fund offering two organisations up to £150,000 for projects that explore innovative approaches to assessment for vocational education has been launched.
Unique project connects importance of self-leadership, learning power, and student engagement06/02/2024 14:15:00
An innovative pilot has identified how a learner's understanding of their own unique strengths and weaknesses has a direct impact on their engagement with their studies.
National education awards open looking for inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations in FE25/01/2024 10:15:00
A celebration of learners and educators across the country was recently (22 January 2024) opened for nominations to recognise learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and institutions all over the UK.