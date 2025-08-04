NCFE shortlisted for five national awards at FAB 2025

Educational charity and awarding body in vocational and technical learning, NCFE, has been named as a finalist in five categories at the upcoming Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) 2025 Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards, including a nomination for End-Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) of the Year.

The prestigious awards, now in their 10th year, celebrate the outstanding contributions of UK awarding and assessment organisations to education and skills. The ceremony will take place on Thursday 27th November in Milton Keynes, following the first day of the FAB Conference.

NCFE’s nomination for EPAO of the Year (Large Organisation) acknowledges its focus on delivering assessments that are not only high-quality, but also accessible and responsive to the needs of learners and employers. With new digital tools in place and a strong emphasis on support and communication, NCFE has focused on enhancing the assessment experience of its customers and their apprentices.

Its T Level in Education and Early Years has also earned a place in the Qualification of the Year category, highlighting the qualification’s role in preparing learners for vital careers in teaching and childcare.

Students and providers have highlighted the value of its blend of classroom learning and hands-on experience, which helps learners build confidence and apply their skills in real settings. With over 10,000 students enrolled in this qualification to date, and a strong and growing track record of progression into university and employment, the T Level is improving pathways into this vital sector.

NCFE’s collaborative work with Ufi VocTech Trust has also been shortlisted in the Innovation Excellence Award category, recognising their joint efforts to pilot more inclusive, tech-enabled assessment approaches through the landmark Assessment Innovation Fund. The organisation’s growing international presence is also reflected in a nomination for the International Export of Qualifications Award, acknowledging feedback received on their culturally responsive qualifications and long-standing partnerships across more than 20 countries.

The fifth and final category sees NCFE’s Customer Support team named as a finalist for the Customer Service Excellence Award, in recognition of its commitment to understanding the needs of centres and learners and helping them to achieve success through providing professional, responsive and tailored support.

Active IQ, a subsidiary of NCFE, is also celebrating recognition at this year’s awards, with Oliver Liddle being shortlisted within the Learner of the Year category. His powerful story of determination and resilience has stood out throughout his learning journey.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Rob Nitsch, CEO of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, said:

“This year we’ve received a record number of entries, but even more encouragingly, entries of huge quality. This reflects the incredible talent, commitment, innovation and togetherness that characterises our industry. “The Awards continue to be a tribute to the remarkable efforts of individuals and teams who are shaping the future of qualifications through high standards, inclusive practice, forward-thinking approaches and adaptability. “Earning a place as a finalist is a significant achievement in itself, and I warmly congratulate all those shortlisted. I wish you the very best of luck in the final judging.”

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised across such a broad range of categories this year, in a very competitive landscape. “What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the strength of our partnerships and relationships – with providers, employers, and organisations such as Ufi VocTech – and the shared commitment we all have to transforming lives through learning. These nominations shine a light not just on our work, but on the wider FE community and the learners at the heart of everything we do. It’s a genuine honour for us to be acknowledged in this way.”

The FAB Awards continue to shine a spotlight on excellence and innovation in qualifications and assessment, with finalists representing the very best of the sector’s work in 2024/25.

All award winners will be confirmed on Thursday 27th November at the upcoming FAB Conference.