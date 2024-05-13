NCFE shortlisted in two categories at inaugural Quality Professional Awards

NCFE has been recognised in two categories at the upcoming Quality Professional Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in the field of quality management in education and employment services.

The awarding organisation and educational charity is shortlised in the Compliance Team of the Year category, recognising those who have demonstrated outstanding contribution to compliance practice.

NCFE’s Audit, Risk and Assurance team exemplifies excellence in compliance, consistently demonstrating outstanding commitment, dedication and transformation in their approach to mitigating risks and fostering a high-performing culture.

Its approach is characterised by thoroughness, attention to detail, and a proactive mindset towards identifying and addressing potential risks. Their collective expertise, professionalism and dedication sets them apart and highlights the team as leaders in their profession.

The team has implemented an integrated and proactive approach to consolidating risks, audits, incidents, and regulatory matters, enhancing reporting to NCFE’s Board of Trustees.

Alisha Burke, Risk and Data Protection Business Partner at NCFE, has also been shortlisted for the Quality Improvement Professional of the Year category, which recognises an individual in a non-leadership role who has demonstrated exceptional commitment and talent in driving improvement in an organisation.

Standing out consistently as a skilled, dedicated, and knowledgeable member of NCFE’s Audit Risk and Assurance team, Alisha has shown her dedication to enhancing quality and ensuring organisational compliance through the management of regulatory undertakings, whilst balancing implementing improvements to NCFE’s Data Protection Procedures in her role as designated Data Protection Officer.

Alisha consistently delivers high quality support to senior stakeholders, with her relentless pursuit of quality improvement across multiple disciplines. In the face of adversity, including working under significant pressure due to tight deadlines and the high-risk nature of the tasks undertaken, Alisha approaches every collaborative interaction with patience and dedication.

This double nomination is a testament to NCFE’s commitment to quality, and the winners of the Quality Professional Awards will be announced on 26 June during a ceremony at the Hilton Leeds City.

For more information about the awards, visit www.qualityprofessionalsawards.org