NCFE wins ‘Best collaboration to deliver EPA Services’ award in partnership with Fika
We’re thrilled to share the news that our partnership with Fika has won 'Best collaboration to deliver EPA Services’ at the inaugural FAB EPA 2022 Awards. The awards look to celebrate success and recognise the contributions made by end-point assessment organisations (EPAOs) to apprentices, employers and to education and skills in England over the past year.
Accessible via an app and web browser, Fika is an innovative mental health platform that supports staff and learners to feel more mentally fit by training in the “7 Skills of Mental Fitness”.
Apprentices of NCFE customers receive free access to Fika once they’ve passed through Gateway, helping them to prepare for their EPA through learning techniques that can help them to deal with feelings of anxiety and stress.
Taking place during the FAB EPA 2022 conference on 19 May, the awards were independently judged by Emily Austen, CEO of the Association of Apprentices, and Jeff Greenidge, Director of Diversity for the Association of Colleges.
Suzanne Slater, our Director of Operations for Apprenticeships, said:
“Improving mental health in education settings is a huge priority for us – that’s why we partnered with Fika to offer this curriculum across 69 colleges.
“With one in four people experiencing a problem with their mental health each year in England, our hope is that winning this award can bring further awareness to the importance of mental fitness – for not only apprentices, but learners, employers, providers and colleagues alike.
“The award is a fantastic testament to the partnership between NCFE and Fika and I’m very proud of the impact it has had on so many apprentices. At NCFE, we want to show that achievement isn’t just about revision and study. It’s also about preparing yourself mentally and building resilience for the test, observation or assessment that lies ahead.”
Asher Silverman, Partner Success Manager at Fika, said:
"We’re delighted to win this award with NCFE, demonstrating the impact the Fika platform has had on apprentices through our partnership. Promoting positive mental fitness in all forms of education is key to making learners and apprentices more positive, better connected, and confident enough to take on their next academic or life challenge."
Tom Bewick, FAB Chief Executive, said:
"We’re delighted that for these inaugural awards, we received so many entries dedicated to celebrating the achievements of end-point assessment organisations. All the entries were of a really high standard and demonstrate the commitment of our EPAO members to high-quality assessment practices being available to apprentices, employers and the wider FE sector.
“There was tough competition for the best-in-class winners of each of the four EPAO categories, which is why the independent judges decided to announce four highly commended EPAOs as well. We congratulate all the finalists this year.”
The winners of the four EPAO categories were as follows:
- Multi standards EPAO of the year (SME) – sponsored by Skilltech Solutions: Professional Assessment Ltd.
- Multi standards EPAO of the year (50 + on payroll) - sponsored by GradeMaker: Innovate Awarding
- Specialist sector-based EPAO of the year – sponsored by PSI: FDQ
- Best collaboration to deliver EPA Services – sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies: NCFE
Through our funding of Fika’s “7 Skills of Mental Fitness” curriculum, we’ve been able to support staff and learners in 69 further education centres in receiving a year of free access to the app, playing an important part in the movement for better fitness.
You can read more about our partnership with Fika and the positive impact that mental fitness training is having throughout FE Colleges and beyond.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/best-collaboration-epa-awards/
