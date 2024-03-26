NCFE's dedication to apprenticeship excellence recognised at inaugural Apprenticeship Guide Awards

Educational charity and end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) NCFE has been recognised at the inaugural Apprenticeship Guide Awards by being listed as a finalist in two categories, including Best Apprenticeship in Healthcare.

The shortlisting acknowledges the successful partnership between NCFE and NHS England (NHSE), which saw NCFE deliver end-point assessment (EPA) for the Level 4 Oral Health Practitioner standard – helping to avoid serious disruption to a group of apprentices who were initially without an EPAO.

The first cohort of Oral Health Practitioner apprentices are now at work in the sector, supporting preventative health benefits in their communities. These practitioners are highly skilled professionals providing a required service to the NHS, enabling a specialist workforce to support the ongoing healthcare for patients and families across the nation.

Head of EPA Operations for NCFE, Leanne Poole, recently said:

“It’s wonderful to be named as a finalist in the Best Apprenticeship in Healthcare category, following our close collaboration with NHSE to deliver EPA for the Level 4 Oral Health Practitioner standard. “Our apprentices are always at the heart of what we do, and stepping in to provide this cohort with this service provided them with the chance to go on and succeed in their chosen career pathway. Future apprentices will now have the same opportunity to qualify and progress within the dental sector, which is fantastic.”

The second shortlisting comes in the Apprentice of the Year category, celebrating the remarkable impact of 17-year-old Christopher Ademola. Christopher – who was named as NCFE’s Apprentice of the Year at the 2023 Aspiration Awards – undertook a Level 2 Adult Care Worker apprenticeship through Salford City College and Wigan Council.

Speaking at the time of his Aspiration Award nomination, Allan Milne, Director of Apprenticeships & Employer Engagement at Salford City College, recently said:

“Christopher’s apprenticeship work is exceptional – he demonstrates emotional intelligence, which is clearly applied to the individuals he supports. “He’s found different and innovative ways to motivate those in his care – one example being an individual who had been unable to leave his setting, who is now being taken out regularly in the community because of Christopher’s intervention and determination to find ways to engage with this person and help to improve their quality of life.”

Christopher’s passion for the care sector is so strong that he has even set up a YouTube channel (“UNIFIED OSCE”) alongside his mum, where they share knowledge and best practice in care to support overseas nurses as they train to become healthcare professionals. His dedication to the care sector makes him a worthy nominee for the Apprentice of the Year award.

The Apprenticeship Guide has supported apprentices in their journeys for 20 years and developed the Apprenticeship Guide Awards to celebrate the excellence and achievements of apprenticeship employers and training providers who enable their apprentices to flourish.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday 10 May 2024 in Manchester, and will be hosted by comedian and actress Lucy Porter, known for her appearances on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and Richard Osman’s House of Games.