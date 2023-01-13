NCSC announces new joint directors for software security research institute

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced new joint directors for one of its academic research institutes, which specialises in software security and safety.

Dr Brijesh Dongol of the University of Surrey and Dr Azalea Raad of Imperial College London have been awarded a joint directorship of the Research Institute in Verified Trustworthy Software Systems (VeTSS).

VeTSS is one of four research institutes supported by the NCSC and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) which bring together world-leading experts from UK academia and industry to develop cyber security capability in strategically important areas.

The new directors will lead the institute in critical research to address the challenge posed by traditional methods for software reliability assurance no longer being adequate as modern software systems become more complex.

In parallel with this, in Spring 2023, EPSRC with the NCSC will publish the outcomes of a £7.5 million funding opportunity for research projects aligned with the four research institutes.

More information about VeTSS can be found on its website.