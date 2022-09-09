NCSC CEO appears at major US cyber security summit

Lindy Cameron discussed cyber security at the 13th Billington Cyber Security Summit in Washington.

National Cyber Security Centre CEO Lindy Cameron discussed cyber security from a UK perspective during two appearances at a major summit in the US this week.

Appearing at the 13th Billington Cyber Security Summit in Washington, Lindy discussed issues ranging from international collaboration in deterring malign actors to the NCSC’s work in partnership with industry.

At a panel discussion alongside partners from the US, Canada and Israel, she discussed the UK’s approach to cyber security and the ways in which Western countries collaborate on cyber issues to help deter malign actors.

This was followed by a fireside discussion with Andy Stewart, a Senior Federal Strategist at Cisco, which covered a range of topics including the NCSC’s work with industry to understand and defend against cyber threats.

Billington is a government summit on cyber security which brings together leading figures in the industry from around the world.