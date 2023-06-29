NCSC CEO at UK-INDIA Week 2023

THE UK’s cyber chief has appeared on stage at the UK-INDIA Week 2023 conference to discuss the shared opportunities and threats that both nations face in cyberspace.

Lindy Cameron, the CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre – which is a part of GCHQ – also highlighted the importance of global co-operation in countering both state threats and cyber criminals, as well as the importance of building resilience at a national scale.

Speaking at the event, Lindy Cameron said:

"When I visited India earlier this year, I saw how their technology ecosystem produces an impressive level of creativity where people are generating and sharing ideas, as well as working in partnership with academia and law enforcement. It’s an innovative environment that seeks to capitalise on the opportunities of technology for the good of society, as well as how it can be utilised to counter cyber crime.

“International partnership is absolutely critical in not only understanding the latest threats but also being able to secure the future of technology that the world will rely on."

Ms Cameron’s appearance at the UK-INDIA Week conference follows visits she made to New Delhi and Bangalore earlier this year, where she met with key Indian cyber security partners including National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, the Director of CERT-IN, Dr Sanjay Bahl, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Shri Alkesh Sharma.

Ms Cameron’s visit to India marked the first NCSC CEO trip since the India-UK cyber statement was published last year, which reaffirmed the countries’ shared commitment to promoting an open, secure, stable, accessible, and peaceful cyberspace.