National Cyber Security Centre
NCSC CEO delivers international speech on securing the Internet of Things and smart cities
Lindy Cameron outlined how the ‘secure by design’ approach is vital for managing IoT risks at Singapore International Cyber Week.
The head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has emphasised the importance of connected technologies being made secure by design in a speech at Singapore International Cyber Week.
Lindy Cameron said the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has brought benefits for consumers, enterprises and at a city level in connected places, but she highlighted that the associated risks must be managed now to stay ahead of cyber threats.
She outlined how the UK has developed a strong framework for managing the future security of the Internet of Things, including through new legislation, the adoption of international cyber security standards and developing ‘secure by design’ principles to help influence IoT at the design phase.
She called for swift, decisive and ongoing action to ensure connected devices are designed, built, deployed and managed with security as a first-class concern, to prevent malicious actors, improve national resilience and reap benefits of these emerging technologies
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/ncsc-ceo-delivers-international-speech-on-securing-the-internet-of-things-and-smart-cities
