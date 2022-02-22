Tuesday 22 Feb 2022 @ 09:15
National Cyber Security Centre
NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron urges UK organisations to take action

An article in The Sunday Telegraph outlines guidance and information from the NCSC on actions to take when the cyber threat is heightened.

Nova South, the London HQ of the NCSC.

In an article with The Sunday Telegraph, Lindy Cameron - NCSC CEO - urged UK organisations to take action during heightened tensions.

The article highlights the current situation in and around Ukraine, actions organisations should take when the cyber threat is heightened and the UK governments assessment of Russian involvement in DDoS attacks on Ukraine

