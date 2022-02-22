National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron urges UK organisations to take action
An article in The Sunday Telegraph outlines guidance and information from the NCSC on actions to take when the cyber threat is heightened.
In an article with The Sunday Telegraph, Lindy Cameron - NCSC CEO - urged UK organisations to take action during heightened tensions.
The article highlights the current situation in and around Ukraine, actions organisations should take when the cyber threat is heightened and the UK governments assessment of Russian involvement in DDoS attacks on Ukraine.
Read the full article (opens to The Telegraph)
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/ncsc-ceo-lindy-cameron-urges-uk-organisations-to-take-action
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
UK government assess Russian involvement in DDoS attacks on Ukraine21/02/2022 10:15:00
Russia was involved in cyber attacks against Ukraine's financial sector
Schoolgirls across the UK crowned winners at cyber competition finals10/02/2022 11:15:00
Thirteen teams around the country claimed victory at the finals of the new-look 2022 CyberFirst Girls Competition.
NCSC joins US and Australian partners to reveal latest ransomware trends09/02/2022 16:20:00
Joint advisory warns of an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against organisations.
Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware09/02/2022 15:20:00
The NCSC and international partners observe an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations.
NCSC joins the seL4 Foundation03/02/2022 10:25:00
Supporting the long-term development of the seL4 microkernel ecosystem and next generation high-assurance devices.
Schoolgirls across the UK poised to battle for crown of cyber champions01/02/2022 10:15:00
The CyberFirst Girls Competition's finals will take place across the UK.
UK organisations encouraged to take action in response to current situation in and around Ukraine31/01/2022 14:15:00
NCSC urge UK organisations to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine.
New look Cyber Essentials scheme supports organisations to stay ahead of the cyber threat25/01/2022 09:15:00
Overhaul of the technical control requirements reflect the changes in the way organisations are now working.