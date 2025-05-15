Thursday 15 May 2025 @ 14:51
NCSC Exercising Page

The National Cyber Security Centre aims to make the UK the safest place to live and work online. Its website provides guidance and resources for all, from individuals to large organisations and cyber security professionals.

This page provides resources specifically on exercises, including information about its Cyber Incident Exercising Scheme and the steps to follow to create a cyber exercise. As NCSC highlights, cyber incident exercising helps organisations to establish how resilient they are to a cyber attack, and practice their response in a safe environment.

 

 

