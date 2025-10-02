techUK
|Printable version
NCSC shares update on Post-Quantum Cryptography pilot scheme
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reopened applications for its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) pilot scheme, designed to assure consultancies that meet its standards for PQC readiness.
Earlier this year, the NCSC published its timelines for migration to PQC, outlining the steps businesses should take to identify which services and infrastructure relying on cryptography will need to be upgraded.
The next phase of this programme, the PQC pilot, which is part of the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy (ACSC) scheme, will help prepare UK businesses for large-scale technology migration. The pilot includes two offerings:
- Discovery and Migration Planning – assurance for companies to support cryptographic discovery exercises and the development of initial migration plans.
- Advice – assurance for selected companies to provide direct guidance on PQC adoption.
From the list of assured consultancies, government and public sector buyers will be able to use the Crown Commercial Service’s Dynamic Purchasing System to
Application Process
The application window is expected to open in late spring 2026 and run until 31 March 2027. To register interest in joining the ACSC scheme and participate in the PQC pilot, companies should email: NCSCIndustryAssurance@ncsc.gov.uk
The application process for the scheme comprises:
- Part A: Commercial questionnaire and checks
- Part B: Assessment of the application
- Part C: Contract signing and onboarding
Applications will only progress to the next part after successful completion of the previous step. Successful applications must pass all stages.
You can find out more about techUK’s work on quantum here.
Want to find out more about Quantum?
Visit techUK's Quantum hub for the latest news, upcoming events and reports.
Read techUK's paper: Preparing for Quantum Resilience
The paper shares practical recommendations for business and government to navigate the challenges posed by quantum technologies, while recognising that quantum offers exciting opportunities to progress world leading science and research.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ncsc-shares-update-on-post-quantum-cryptography-pilot-scheme.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK’s Failure to Prevent Fraud: What you Need to Know01/10/2025 14:20:00
What the New Corporate Criminal Offence Means for Businesses
techUK responds to autonomous vehicle consultations01/10/2025 11:25:00
techUK has responded to the first two of a series of consultations from the government on the future regulatory framework for the rollout of self-driving vehicles in the UK.
New report sets out how the UK can accelerate the growth and resilience of its cyber security sector30/09/2025 11:25:00
The Cyber Growth Action Plan has been published.
Public Sector Procurement Landscape 202529/09/2025 16:25:00
Insights from techUK’s Local Public Services Committee Buyer and Supplier Surveys.
techUK Reaction: UK Government Announces Mandatory Digital ID Scheme26/09/2025 11:25:00
The UK government recently announced plans to roll out a free digital ID scheme, branded BritCard, for all UK citizens and legal residents.
Why government must support universities to deliver on tech, innovation and growth24/09/2025 16:10:00
techUK discusses why addressing the challenges facing higher education matter for UK tech.
UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal – What is it and what it means for tech22/09/2025 16:25:00
On 18 September 2025, the UK and United States published a Memorandum of Understanding called the Technology Prosperity Deal, committing the two governments to deepen cooperation in a range of science and technology areas.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies18/09/2025 15:05:00
See upcoming events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…