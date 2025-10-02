NCSC shares update on Post-Quantum Cryptography pilot scheme

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reopened applications for its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) pilot scheme, designed to assure consultancies that meet its standards for PQC readiness.

Earlier this year, the NCSC published its timelines for migration to PQC, outlining the steps businesses should take to identify which services and infrastructure relying on cryptography will need to be upgraded.

The next phase of this programme, the PQC pilot, which is part of the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy (ACSC) scheme, will help prepare UK businesses for large-scale technology migration. The pilot includes two offerings:

Discovery and Migration Planning – assurance for companies to support cryptographic discovery exercises and the development of initial migration plans.

Advice – assurance for selected companies to provide direct guidance on PQC adoption.

From the list of assured consultancies, government and public sector buyers will be able to use the Crown Commercial Service's Dynamic Purchasing System to

Application Process

The application window is expected to open in late spring 2026 and run until 31 March 2027. To register interest in joining the ACSC scheme and participate in the PQC pilot, companies should email: NCSCIndustryAssurance@ncsc.gov.uk

The application process for the scheme comprises:

Part A: Commercial questionnaire and checks

Part B: Assessment of the application

Part C: Contract signing and onboarding

Applications will only progress to the next part after successful completion of the previous step. Successful applications must pass all stages.

