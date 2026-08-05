NCSC statement in response to recent incidents resulting from frontier AI evaluations

Ollie Whitehouse, NCSC Chief Technology Officer, said:



“Recent incidents of frontier AI models carrying out unsanctioned actions and, in some cases, human-like deceptive behaviour on the open internet are a serious reminder of the risks AI capabilities pose.



“These technologies must be developed and used from the outset with strong safeguards, real-time oversight, and clear plans for responding when the unexpected happens. Relying on detection alone after the fact of an incident will not be enough.



"As AI continues to evolve and create both opportunities and challenges, following established evidenced cyber security fundamentals, as set out by the NCSC’s guidance, remains essential to maintaining trust, resilience, and a defensive advantage in the AI era."

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