NCSC statement: Incident impacting Jaguar Land Rover

Statement from the NCSC regarding the cyber incident affecting Jaguar Land Rover.

Following news of a cyber incident impacting Jaguar Land Rover, an NCSC spokesperson said:

“We are working with Jaguar Land Rover to provide support in relation to an incident.

“All organisations are urged to make use of the NCSC’s free guidance, services and tools to help reduce the chances of a cyber attack and bolster their resilience in the face of online threats.”