Wednesday 23 Mar 2022 @ 09:15
National Cyber Security Centre
Printable version

NCSC supports White House call for increased cyber security precautions

Call for increased cyber security vigilance among organisations in response to the unprovoked, illegal and unnecessary invasion of Ukraine.

An image illustrating a warning sign on a laptop screen.

The NCSC – a part of GCHQ – yesterday supported President Biden’s call for increased cyber security vigilance among organisations in response to Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unnecessary invasion of Ukraine.

In heightened periods of international tension all organisations should be vigilant to cyber risks, and for several months the NCSC has been advising organisations to bolster their cyber security.

For several months, the NCSC has been advising organisations to bolster their cyber security due to the heightened risk resulting from Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

The NCSC has already published actionable guidance for organisations to reduce their risk of cyber compromises.

While the NCSC are unaware of specific, targeted threats to the U.K. resulting from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, we recommend organisations follow this advice as a priority.

Read the NCSC guidance

 

Channel website: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/ncsc-supports-white-house-call-for-increased-precautions

Share this article

Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre

Nation of digital defenders blow the whistle on over 10 million suspect emails

18/03/2022 11:15:00

Milestone number of suspect emails reported by the British public marks launch of new Cyber Aware campaign.

Registration opens for CYBERUK 2022

08/03/2022 09:10:00

The UK government's flagship event takes place 10-11 May at the ICC Wales.

Joint security guidance offered to data centre operators and users

07/03/2022 14:10:00

New guidance from the NCSC and CPNI sets out a holistic security strategy for data centres to the keep the UK's online assets secure.

Students tackle tech innovation challenge set by UK cyber experts

04/03/2022 11:15:00

First ever Innovators Challenge held in Manchester for students studying NCSC-certified degrees.

Tech-savvy schools gain recognition from UK experts for championing cyber skills

03/03/2022 16:15:00

Eight more schools and colleges receive CyberFirst schools award for first-rate cyber security teaching.

NCSC advises organisations to act following Russia’s attack on Ukraine

02/03/2022 13:43:00

Organisations should follow NCSC advice and act on improving their resilience with the cyber threat heightened.

NCSC advises organisations to act following Russia’s further violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

24/02/2022 11:33:00

Organisations should follow NCSC advice and act on improving their resilience with the cyber threat heightened.

New Sandworm malware Cyclops Blink replaces VPNFilter

23/02/2022 16:25:00

Joint advisory published by the UK and US identifies a new malware known as Cyclops Blink that could be used to remotely access networks.

Groundbreaking cyber advice will help construction firms build strong foundations against online threats

23/02/2022 13:15:00

New guidance, issued by the NCSC and the Chartered Institute of Building, is designed to help small and medium-sized construction businesses.