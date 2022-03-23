NCSC supports White House call for increased cyber security precautions

Call for increased cyber security vigilance among organisations in response to the unprovoked, illegal and unnecessary invasion of Ukraine.

The NCSC – a part of GCHQ – yesterday supported President Biden’s call for increased cyber security vigilance among organisations in response to Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unnecessary invasion of Ukraine.

In heightened periods of international tension all organisations should be vigilant to cyber risks, and for several months the NCSC has been advising organisations to bolster their cyber security.

The NCSC has already published actionable guidance for organisations to reduce their risk of cyber compromises.

While the NCSC are unaware of specific, targeted threats to the U.K. resulting from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, we recommend organisations follow this advice as a priority.

