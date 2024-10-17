NCSC warns of widening gap between cyber threats and defence capabilities

The UK’s cyber security chief is urging allies and partners to join forces and close the widening gap between escalating cyber threats and our collective ability to defend against them.

Speaking at Singapore International Cyber Week, Dr Richard Horne, the newly appointed head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), called for greater global resilience in the face of increasingly complex and aggressive online security threats. He said:

“Increased dependence on technology is driving growth and transforming societies, creating exciting new opportunities. It also exposes us to greater cyber risks. Without collective action, we risk widening the gap between the escalating threats to our societies, critical services, and businesses, and our ability to defend and be resilient.

“The threat landscape is growing more complex, with significant incidents on the rise. To close this gap, we need coordinated global efforts to strengthen cyber resilience, ensure security is built into technology from the outset, and prepare both the public and private sectors to not only defend but also recover swiftly from destructive cyber attacks.”

Dr Horne also highlighted that the rapid expansion of cyber capabilities – previously confined to nation-states and well-resourced actors – has significantly broadened the threat landscape. In 2024, the NCSC has already responded to 50% more nationally significant incidents compared to last year, as well as a threefold increase in severe incidents.

Responding to questions about these capabilities and their use in ransomware attacks, Dr Horne said:

“The data confirms why global collaboration is more critical than ever. The Counter Ransomware Initiative is a perfect example of this, and I am very proud to work alongside our friends and hosts in Singapore to make it a success.

“Last month, 39 nations and eight international insurance bodies endorsed guidelines for organisations navigating ransomware payments. This is a prime example of the progress we can achieve by working together, proving that cyberspace knows no boundaries.”

Elsewhere, Dr Horne emphasised the importance of long-term technology resilience, warning that many innovations could become vulnerable without integrated management and security over the lifetime of the product. He urged developers to plan for the future and ensure that today’s technology can withstand tomorrow’s cyber threats.

“Today’s innovation is tomorrow’s legacy. The innovative technologies we are building today will become the legacy technologies of tomorrow. We must adopt a lifecycle management approach to ensure they remain secure and resilient in the future.

“This is a task that businesses and public services cannot tackle alone. Governments must step in to set the tone and guide the conversation.”

Extending his appreciation to his host, David Koh, Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore, Dr Horne said:

“Choosing Singapore International Cyber Week as my first overseas visit as CEO of NCSC underscores the strategic importance I place on our relationship with Singapore and reinforces my wider commitment to meaningful cyber dialogue across the region.”