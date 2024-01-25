Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
NDA achieves Menopause Friendly Accreditation
NDA achieves Menopause Friendly Accreditation in recognition of its work to put support in place for colleagues affected by menopause.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has achieved Menopause Friendly Accreditation in recognition of its work to foster an inclusive culture and put in place the right support for colleagues affected by menopause.
The accreditation, established by Henpicked, recognises high standards and proven practices that embrace menopause in the workplace.
The NDA have put a variety of measures in place, including establishing the Menohub support group, training menopause champions and making the Peppy digital health app available to employees and their partners, in an effort to reach everyone across the organisation in the way that best suits them.
David Vineall, NDA group Chief People Officer and Executive sponsor of the Menohub, yesterday said:
We are thrilled to achieve accreditation, it’s testament to the work we are doing to support our colleagues, across the organisation, no matter which stage of their menopause journey they are in or how they are affected.
Being an inclusive workplace brings huge benefits, for both staff and employers, and we will continue to take positive action to ensure all our NDA group colleagues are supported and feel their very best at work.
Earlier this year the NDA group was also recognised at the Menopause Friendly Employer Awards, coming highly commended in the best support group category. Gillian Thomas, NDA Lead Programme Controls Manager, also won the community award category.
The Menopause Friendly Accreditation is industry-recognised and the only accreditation that sets clear standards which must be met. As such, it is truly meaningful and considered by many as a mark of excellence for menopause in the workplace.
Deborah Garlick, CEO and founder of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, yesterday said:
The NDA is doing fantastic work around menopause in the workplace and richly deserves the Menopause Friendly Accreditation.
Combining daily good practice led by its menopause champions with 24-7 access to guidance and advice on the Menohub ensures menopause awareness remains high and support is close at hand for employees experiencing menopause at work and those supporting a colleague.
In order to achieve The Menopause Friendly Accreditation, employers are assessed by an Independent Panel and must demonstrate evidence of their effectiveness in six key areas, namely: culture, policies and practices, training, engagement, facilities and evaluation.
To find out more about how the NDA group is creating great places to work, read the NDA group inclusion strategy: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-nda-group-inclusion-strategy-2021-to-2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nda-achieves-menopause-friendly-accreditation
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Sellafield electricity project powers ahead09/01/2024 13:15:00
Critical project to upgrade electrical power network hits important milestone.
NDA group employees honoured by His Majesty the King01/01/2024 09:15:00
Two NDA group employees have been awarded honours by His Majesty the King in the New Year’s Honours List.
£1.5 million competition seeks innovations to remotely monitor sensitive sites15/12/2023 11:25:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is looking for organisations to come forward with innovations to enable the remote monitoring of its legacy nuclear sites.
NDA and YGN extend partnership until 202512/12/2023 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and the Nuclear Institute Young Generation Network (YGN) have announced they are extending their partnership to 2025.
Have your say on the NDA Social Impact and Communities Strategy30/11/2023 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has launched its Social Impact and Communities Strategy for consultation until 21 February 2024.
NDA reaffirms cooperation with Korea Radioactive Waste Agency22/11/2023 10:15:00
Leaders from the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and the Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD) signed their second cooperation statement.
Register now for the largest nuclear decommissioning supply chain event in Europe21/11/2023 14:15:00
The NDA’s tenth supply chain event will be held on 27 June 2024 at The International Centre, Telford.
NDA partners with Hey Girls to help eradicate period poverty16/11/2023 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is partnering with Hey Girls to provide complimentary period products to staff and tackle period poverty across Cumbria.