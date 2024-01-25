NDA achieves Menopause Friendly Accreditation in recognition of its work to put support in place for colleagues affected by menopause.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has achieved Menopause Friendly Accreditation in recognition of its work to foster an inclusive culture and put in place the right support for colleagues affected by menopause.

The accreditation, established by Henpicked, recognises high standards and proven practices that embrace menopause in the workplace.

The NDA have put a variety of measures in place, including establishing the Menohub support group, training menopause champions and making the Peppy digital health app available to employees and their partners, in an effort to reach everyone across the organisation in the way that best suits them.

David Vineall, NDA group Chief People Officer and Executive sponsor of the Menohub, yesterday said:

We are thrilled to achieve accreditation, it’s testament to the work we are doing to support our colleagues, across the organisation, no matter which stage of their menopause journey they are in or how they are affected. Being an inclusive workplace brings huge benefits, for both staff and employers, and we will continue to take positive action to ensure all our NDA group colleagues are supported and feel their very best at work.

Earlier this year the NDA group was also recognised at the Menopause Friendly Employer Awards, coming highly commended in the best support group category. Gillian Thomas, NDA Lead Programme Controls Manager, also won the community award category.

The Menopause Friendly Accreditation is industry-recognised and the only accreditation that sets clear standards which must be met. As such, it is truly meaningful and considered by many as a mark of excellence for menopause in the workplace.

Deborah Garlick, CEO and founder of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, yesterday said:

The NDA is doing fantastic work around menopause in the workplace and richly deserves the Menopause Friendly Accreditation. Combining daily good practice led by its menopause champions with 24-7 access to guidance and advice on the Menohub ensures menopause awareness remains high and support is close at hand for employees experiencing menopause at work and those supporting a colleague.

In order to achieve The Menopause Friendly Accreditation, employers are assessed by an Independent Panel and must demonstrate evidence of their effectiveness in six key areas, namely: culture, policies and practices, training, engagement, facilities and evaluation.

To find out more about how the NDA group is creating great places to work, read the NDA group inclusion strategy: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-nda-group-inclusion-strategy-2021-to-2025.