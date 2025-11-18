NDA announces £1 million funding to accelerate clean energy in West Cumbria

NDA announces £1 million investment to develop masterplan for clean energy development on land adjacent to Sellafield.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) recently (14 November 2025) announced it’s investing £1 million of funding to develop the masterplan for a clean energy development on land adjacent to Sellafield, known as Pioneer Park.

The funding will enable local development company BEC to produce a detailed masterplan, setting out how clean energy technologies and AI and data centre infrastructure could come together to drive long-term economic growth and jobs, taking into account Sellafield’s existing requirements.

This announcement follows months of co-ordinated work through the Cumberland Nuclear Futures Board, chaired by Josh MacAlister MP, and involving the NDA, Cumberland Council, Sellafield Ltd., and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

David Peattie, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, recently said:

The NDA is proud to support this next stage of work at Pioneer Park. The project builds on West Cumbria’s unrivalled nuclear expertise while looking firmly to the future - creating opportunities for new technologies, skills and investment that will benefit the local community for generations.

Whitehaven & Workington MP, Josh MacAlister, recently said:

This is a significant milestone in the plan to bring new nuclear to West Cumbria. The masterplan will give us a clear route to deliver clean energy, new technology and long-term jobs for our community. West Cumbria led the world in nuclear innovation once before - and with this next step, we’re getting closer to doing it again.

Cumberland Nuclear Futures Board

Cllr Mark Fryer, Leader of Cumberland Council, recently said:

This announcement shows that momentum is building behind Pioneer Park. The council has worked hard alongside BEC and our partners to make the case for new nuclear and AI investment, and today’s funding gives us the resources to set out a detailed, ambitious plan for the site. It’s a big step forward for our area and for the future of clean growth in West Cumbria.

Michael Pemberton, Chief Executive of BEC, recently said:

We are delighted to be leading the Pioneer Park development on behalf of the NDA, Council and MP. The funding being provided by the NDA for the masterplan will allow us to make early tangible progress. The Pioneer Park nuclear development coupled with AI and technology led growth will ultimately be transformational for West Cumbria and will be key to the diversification of our economy, providing a wide range of jobs in our community for many decades to come. BEC will be working tirelessly to make this a reality.

The NDA is responsible for safely and securely decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites, freeing up land for other uses to deliver benefits to the local community and wider economy. Each year it invests around £15 million in socio-economic projects in the communities near its sites, to deliver positive, long-lasting change.