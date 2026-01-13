Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA funding for North Wales regeneration projects
The Nuclear Authority Decommissioning (NDA) investment will support economic regeneration in Anglesey, North Wales.
A major project to regenerate a conservation area in North Wales has been backed by Nuclear Authority Decommissioning (NDA) funding.
The NDA has contributed £351,000 funding to support projects under the North Anglesey Sites and Premises programme; a £10.4m investment package driving economic growth in Amlwch, close to the former Wylfa nuclear power station.
The investment will support the economic regeneration needed to reverse decades of decline, delivering high quality jobs in strategically important sectors.
The flagship projects in Amlwch being supported by NDA funding will create 95 jobs, attract inward investment, improve infrastructure and support community wellbeing in an area of high-economic need, maximising the opportunities of future major programmes in the area. They are:
- Refurbishment of the Marine Terminal building to create space capable of accommodating 19 businesses, with improvements to port welfare facilities
- Construction of 10 industrial units at Amlwch industrial estate, creating new business space
Full details of the £10.4m investment package, which includes funding from the North Wales Growth Deal, Welsh Government, Isle of Anglesey County Council, and the NDA, was announced by Ambition North Wales today.
The NDA’s contribution follows previous grants totalling £570,000 from the NDA and its subsidiary company Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) - which manages the decommissioning of the Wylfa site – towards the extensive development work to bring these projects to fruition.
Jamie Reed, NDA Director of Socio-Economics, said:
We are proud to build on our group’s previous commitment to the regeneration of North Anglesey, by now helping to make the transformational developments a reality.
This will boost the local economy, create local employment opportunities, preserve heritage and support health and wellbeing.
The NDA group has invested over £60 million of direct socio-economic funding across the UK over the last five years, leveraging millions of pounds of further investment from partners, to support significant projects that enable permanent and sustainable change in its site communities.
