NDA funds Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub with universities

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has announced it’s establishing a Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub with the Universities of Manchester and Sheffield.

It follows a commitment from NDA Group CEO, David Peattie, of a £5 million investment over the next five years in postgraduate research to contribute the NDA’s nationally important plutonium disposition strategy work.

In January, the UK Government made a policy decision to immobilise the UK’s inventory of civil separated plutonium at Sellafield, putting the material beyond reach, further mitigating the long-term safety and security risks associated with it more efficiently.

The Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub will fund around 20 PhD and 2 post-doctoral researchers engaging in cutting-edge research to identify the preferred technology for immobilisation, converting the material to an even safer and more stable form.

Dr Rick Short, NDA Research Manager, recently said:

The NDA group has invested in PhD students and post-doctoral researchers supporting many aspects of our mission for several years. It’s a key element of our strategy to develop the capability we need for the future with the skills and expertise we know will be critical to drive forward our nationally important mission. The Hub will be central to developing the technical expertise and subject matter experts we need to deliver the plutonium disposition strategy and continue to meet our commitment to safely, securely, and sustainably deal with the UK’s civil nuclear legacy.

The inventory could be immobilised into a ceramic material which binds the plutonium in a stable form, suitable for disposal in a GDF, and puts it beyond use. This collaboration with academia will help improve our understanding of the materials and build the fundamental skills required to underpin and deliver a solution.

Key Objectives of the Hub:

Innovative Research: Conduct ground-breaking research to develop key ceramic and manufacturing technologies for safe and effective plutonium disposition.

Academic Excellence: Foster a collaborative environment that promotes academic excellence and innovation.

Future Leaders: Train the next generation of nuclear scientists and engineers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to address future challenges in nuclear decommissioning.

Led by Dr Robert Harrison at the University of Manchester the Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub aligns with the goals of the Dalton Nuclear Institute, which aim to grow the scale and scope of the university’s world-class nuclear activities, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration.

It also supports the Henry Royce Institute’s Nuclear Materials Research Area, which focuses on enhancing the UK’s strengths in nuclear energy and supporting net-zero ambitions through innovation in radioactive materials research.

Dr Rob Harrison, Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub Lead at the University of Manchester, recently said:

We are thrilled to be leading the £5m NDA Plutonium Academic Ceramics Hub at the University of Manchester in collaboration with the University of Sheffield. Our combined expertise and state-of-the-art facilities uniquely position us to successfully deliver the Hub and develop future subject matter experts in the field. This initiative will enable us to continue supporting the safe management of the UKs plutonium stockpile, addressing a critical challenge in the NDAs mission.

Dr Lewis Blackburn, Plutonium Ceramics Academic Hub Co-Lead at the University of Sheffield, recently said:

We are very pleased to play a pivotal role in the delivery of this exciting initiative for NDA. The safe and timely disposition of separated plutonium is a key aspect of NDA strategy. The Universities of Manchester and Sheffield are well placed to support this mission, allowing us to contribute to a national resilience in nuclear materials skills and expertise.

While work continues on developing a suitable immobilisation solution to submit for Government approval to progress to the next phase, plutonium will continue to be stored in a suite of custom-built facilities at Sellafield that ensure its safety and security in line with regulatory requirements.