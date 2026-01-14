NDA group and EDF deliver successful AGR defueling milestone

Hinkley Point B has been declared fuel free, on time and on budget, marking the second AGR defuelling milestone achieved by the NDA group and EDF.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) confirmed Hinkley Point B nuclear power station in Somerset is officially fuel free, meaning the site has been successfully defueled on time and on budget.

It’s the second AGR station to achieve fuel free verification this year, with a total of seven stations due to transfer from EDF to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) for decommissioning.

Over the past three years more than 4,900 elements of spent fuel have been removed and packaged into specially engineered, transportable fuel flasks which were then transported by rail, by Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), to Sellafield for safe storage.

David Peattie, NDA group CEO, yesterday said:

This has been a real team effort with strong collaboration displayed throughout between EDF and the NDA group. It’s a tremendous achievement for everyone involved, in particular the dedicated team at Hinkley Point B, who we look forward to welcoming into our group next year. The successful defueling of the first two AGR stations demonstrates we have the right capability, affirming the government’s confidence in us to expand our mission. We’re proud to utilise our unique expertise and resources, both to keep the nation safe and support the country’s energy security ambitions.

Both Sellafield and NTS are part of the NDA group, as is Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) which will be responsible for decommissioning the site when it transfers to the NDA in 2026. The exemplary success of the programme has been due to the strong collaboration across the group and EDF.

This milestone follows the successful defueling of Hunterston B earlier this year, which was also achieved on time and on budget.

Rob Fletcher, NRS CEO, yesterday said:

Congratulations to everyone involved in achieving this milestone. We have been working alongside the Hinkley Point B team closely for several years as we move towards site transfer and have seen first-hand the skill and dedication of the teams who have been working towards this milestone. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with the Hinkley Point B team as we move towards a seamless transfer and into the site’s decommissioning journey.

The NDA is responsible for decommissioning the UK’s 17 earliest nuclear sites, removing the risks and hazards, so that eventually the sites can be released for other uses.

Hunterston B will be the first AGR station to transfer to the NDA group in 2026 followed by Hinkley Point B later the same year. The other sites will be Dungeness B, Hartlepool, Heysham 1, Heysham 2 and Torness.