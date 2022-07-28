NDA group event highlights important role of supply chain

The event is thought to be Europe’s largest decommissioning-focused networking opportunity.

“A vibrant supply chain is critical” if the NDA group is going to successfully deliver its decommissioning mission, according to Group Chief Executive Officer David Peattie.

David Peattie was speaking as he opened the NDA group’s first supply chain conference since 2018.

More than 1,700 people and 300 exhibitors registered for the event last week, held at Telford’s International Centre for the first time.

Emma Ferguson-Gould, Group Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer, recently said:

“The NDA group has a nationally important mission to decommission the UK’s earliest nuclear sites in a safe, secure and sustainable way. The involvement, support and innovation that comes from our supply chain is hugely important to us. Last year we spent £1.9 billion with partner companies, representing almost 55% of our £3.5 billion budget.” “That results in more than 5,000 companies supporting our group’s mission, with more than a third of external spend last year with small and medium sized enterprises - exceeding our own challenging target. It was particularly pleasing to see all sizes of organisation come along and be part of this fantastic and productive day.”

The event is thought to be Europe’s largest decommissioning-focused networking event. As well as demonstrating potential innovative solutions to representatives of the group’s operating companies, companies have previously gone on to develop relationships and collaborative opportunities which have helped to deliver increased value for taxpayers.

There was also an opportunity to recognise the winners of the 2022 NDA group supply chain awards. Normally announced at the event itself, the decision was taken to reveal winners online earlier this year due to the delays in hosting the event. Originally due to be held in 2020, it has been delayed by more than 2 years as a result of the pandemic.

Steve Glasson, Head of Group Commercial Standards, recently said:

“These awards not only demonstrate how important the supply chain is to our mission, but they also showcase the variety of innovative work being delivered by businesses throughout the UK and beyond on our behalf. We didn’t want to wait to recognise some of the excellent work that has been going on and so made the decision to announce winners online, but it was nice to finally get them on stage and say thank you for the work they’ve done.”

The event is part of NDA’s continued commitment to encourage, support and develop the supply chain for today and for the future.