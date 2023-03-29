Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA helps launch project to support vulnerable people in West Cumbria
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is supporting the Phoenix Enterprise Centre (PEC) with over £275,000 of funding for its new Digital Access, Advice, Food and Support (DAAFS) project.
The three-year project, which has secured £577,000 in grant funding in total, will provide some of the most vulnerable people across West Cumbria with a wide range of support.
From I.T centres in Whitehaven, Copeland, Cleator Moor and Millom, residents will be able to access:
- a qualified, quality assured advice and guidance service.
- free access to computers and the internet to search, apply for, and maintain benefits and jobs.
- Referrals to a range of partner organisations (Citizens Advice Copeland, Credit Unions, Social Prescribers etc).
- Access to The Food Pantry which provides weekly food deliveries to people in financial distress.
The PEC aims to tackle economic deprivation and unemployment in West Cumbria through providing workspace and office accommodation, provision of welfare support and supporting regeneration activities.
Joanne Crowe, Executive Director at PEC, yesterday said:
On behalf of PEC Board of Directors I want to convey my sincere thanks to our funders for their support. Securing three years funding enables us to deliver, and further develop, vital services across Copeland.
The NDA is tasked with safely and securely decommissioning the nation’s oldest nuclear sites, removing the burden for future generations, with care for the communities and the environment.
Jamie Reed, NDA Director of Socio-Economics, yesterday said:
We care about our communities which is why we are proud to support the Phoenix Enterprise Centre.
From helping people to get back into employment and providing debt management advice, to arranging access to supplies for those in food poverty, now more than ever this project is a vital lifeline.
We invest around £15 million each year in our site communities, delivering a positive and long-lasting legacy for future generations.
Funders of the new DAAFS project also include Copeland Community Fund, Cumbria County Council and Copeland Borough Council.
For more information on the project or to speak to an Advice and Guidance Worker, in confidence, please contact;
Tel: 01946 813555
Email: Advice@phoenixenterprisecentre.co.uk
Web: www.phoenixenterprisecentre.co.uk
