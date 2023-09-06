NDA hosts competition to find cyber experts of the future

The NDA is hosting Cumbria’s first ever cyber security “Capture the Flag” competition for secondary schools across the county.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is hosting Cumbria’s first ever cyber security “Capture the Flag” competition for secondary schools across the county, during Cyber Awareness Month.

The innovative two-day event hosted at Energus across the 12-13 October, in partnership with Hack the Box, will see teams of pupils compete against each other using cyber techniques and tactics to be the fastest to solve puzzles.

The competition aims to educate young learners about how to be more cyber aware and encourage them to consider pursuing a career in cyber security as part of the NDA’s commitment to develop a pipeline of future experts to deliver its decommissioning mission.

Neil Kendall, NDA Cyber Threat Intelligence and Adversary Simulation Manager, yesterday said:

Protecting our businesses and keeping our information secure is vital to ensure we can decommission the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely and securely, so we’re invested in developing the cyber pioneers of the future. We’re excited to host this event, the first of its kind in Cumbria, and teach our young people about how to keep themselves cyber safe while also showing them the wealth of opportunities there are for a career in cyber – and where better to pursue them than the NDA.

Pupils will also have the opportunity to hear from cyber experts at the NDA and the Group Industrial Cyberspace Centre and engage with former apprentices and graduates who started their careers in cyber in the NDA group.

Each school across Cumbria can submit a team of six players, who must be between 13-18 years old. Pupils of all backgrounds and capabilities are encouraged to enter and will be taught everything they need to know to take part.

Teachers and/or accompanying adults will be required to attend and teams will need to make their own way to and from Energus.

Allocation will be on a first come first served basis, schools interested in participating should liaise with their school career officer and can register interest at: Hack the Box or email cumbriacrak23@nda.gov.uk.