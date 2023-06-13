NDA keeps the conversation going with its Cumbrian stakeholders

On Thursday 8 June, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), welcomed over 130 of its key Cumbrian stakeholders to an Innovation and Technology Roadshow.

The event, held at Energus, Lillyhall, was the first of four roadshows the NDA is hosting across the UK, showcasing how the NDA group is utilising technology and robotics to decommission the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely and securely, including its work with the research community and educational establishments.

Attendees got first-hand experience of the technology used by the NDA group including a chance to see Spot, the robotic dog used to help monitor hazardous areas on site, plus examples of work completed by drones and ground-based inspection crawlers.

It was an opportunity for stakeholders to find out more about the NDA’s commitment to innovation, research, and supporting academic partnerships, as well as an opportunity for the NDA to reach out to younger audiences by inviting post 18 students and researchers to the event.

Apprentices from Sellafield Ltd, as well as students from Lakes College, were given the chance to take part in demonstrations, hear from a range of speakers and find out more about the career opportunities and possibilities available to them as the future generation of NDA group employees.

Attendance comprised of representatives from Cumberland Council, Allerdale, Mid- Copeland and South Copeland Community Partnerships, Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH), Lakes College and NuLeaf.

David Peattie, NDA CEO, yesterday said:

Engaging with our stakeholders is vital in ensuring that we are listening to and respecting their views, whilst also taking them on our journey to complete our mission. Partnering with our friends in academia helps us to deliver innovative solutions and provide the future generations of NDA group employees with the skills they need to continue leading us on our nationally important mission. Creating a culture of innovation will power forward sustainable and rapid decommissioning and allow us to return our sites for community reuse earlier.

Councillor Mark Fryer, Leader of Cumberland Council, yesterday said:

As the leader of a new council I was really pleased to see such a strong focus on innovation, and the nuclear sector’s fundamental relationship with training and academia. There was a real positivity evident among all the partners at the event and we want to continue to be a part of that.

Rav Chunilal, Head of Robotics and AI at Sellafield, yesterday said:

We’re delighted to have the opportunity to highlight how Sellafield Ltd is supporting the NDA group to develop robotics and AI technologies alongside academic and business partners, that will significantly improve the existing technical landscape for decommissioning the UK’s civil nuclear legacy.

The NDA has an obligation under the Energy Act 2004 to engage with stakeholders including site stakeholder groups and local authorities.

The next Innovation and Technology Roadshow will be held for the NDA’s Scottish stakeholders on Wednesday 28 June at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Other events will be taking place later in the year in Bristol and Bangor.

If you would like to engage with the NDA on its work, please contact John McNamara, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, on john.mcnamara@nda.gov.uk

The NDA group offers a range of opportunities for young people who wish to enter into a career within the nuclear sector. To find out more, visit NDA group graduate programme - One extraordinary group, so many possibilities (ndagroupgraduates.co.uk)