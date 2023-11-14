NDA launches search for next generation of nuclear pioneers

The NDA group has launched its 2024 call for graduates to play a part in delivering its decommissioning mission and support one of the most important environmental programmes in the world.

The nuclear industry is growing, as is the NDA’s mission, creating a wealth of exciting opportunities with the number of graduate opportunities available in the NDA group doubling this year to more than 120.

Roles are available in dozens of different professional disciplines, right across the UK, to help safely and sustainably decommission the nation’s oldest nuclear sites and support specialist nuclear waste and transport businesses.

Last month the NDA group welcomed the largest and most diverse cohort of graduates in its history following the launch of the new NDA group graduate programme in 2022. Today the search begins to find even more graduates for 2024.

Jacq Longrigg, NDA group Head of Leadership, Skills and Talent, yesterday said:

“We’re one extraordinary group, with so many possibilities – whatever your background, degree or experience, there is likely to be a match with your aspirations and skillset. “Being part of the NDA group means contributing to the delivery of our mission and playing a fundamental role in enabling permanent, positive, long-lasting change for future generations. “I couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of our programme last year, particularly to attract such diverse talent, we are absolutely committed to maintaining that progress - there has never been a better time to say hello to the NDA group graduate programme.”

The programme is open to those who have graduated with a minimum of a 2:2 in the last five years and successful candidates will undertake three placements over two years in the NDA and its group of companies: Sellafield, Nuclear Restoration Services, Nuclear Transport Solutions and Nuclear Waste Services.

Waste Specialist Jenny Robbins joined the NDA group as a graduate before taking on her current role helping to make radioactive waste permanently safe at Nuclear Waste Services.

She yesterday said:

“I was able to undertake a lot of training and get involved in big projects where I could see the value I was contributing to the organisation. Now I’m in a permanent role, I’m continuing to develop my skills and take different opportunities. “It’s clear the NDA group invests in their employees and I’d highly recommend joining as there is so much opportunity to grow as a professional.”

Graduates can specialise in areas including engineering or procurement, cyber security and environmental protection as well as many more, including several STEM and business related roles.

Roles are based in rural and city locations in different parts of the UK, working alongside 17,000 highly skilled people.

Benefits include:

A starting salary of £30,000- and 25-days annual leave plus bank holidays, as well as six discretionary days leave for study and relocation and support for flexible working

A comprehensive package of benefits including pension, professional institute membership and additional support with travel, relocation, training and development

A dedicated mentor and team of experts to support personal and professional development

In addition to the NDA group graduate programme, applications are also being welcomed for the highly-acclaimed Nuclear Graduates programme which sees the NDA partner with other leading employers in the nuclear sector.

Both the NDA group graduate programme and Nuclear Graduates schemes are powered by NDA subsidiary Energus.

To find out more, visit www.ndagroupgraduates.co.uk