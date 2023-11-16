NDA partners with Hey Girls to help eradicate period poverty

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is partnering with Hey Girls to provide complimentary period products to staff and tackle period poverty across Cumbria.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is partnering with social enterprise Hey Girls to provide complimentary period products to staff and help tackle period poverty across Cumbria.

The partnership is part of the NDA’s drive to ensure workspaces are a welcoming, inclusive and safe place for employees and to create positive change in the communities in which it operates.

As a result of the partnership, period products are available to anyone who needs them across the organisation’s Cumbria and Warrington offices.

In addition, for every product ordered by the NDA one is also donated to community partners like local charity the Whitehaven Community Trust to support people across the region, with around 3,000 products being donated so far.

Claire Renney, NDA Health & Wellbeing Manager, said:

We first got in touch with Hey Girls as part of our drive to be a menopause friendly employer. Periods can often become more unpredictable as people move towards menopause so accessible products are important. Being an inclusive workplace brings huge benefits, for both staff and employers, we are committed to taking positive action so all our NDA colleagues are supported and feel their very best at work. It’s wonderful the partnership has also enabled us to support the wider community and do our bit to address period poverty across Cumbria.

Kerry Maxwell O.B.E, Chief Executive at Whitehaven Community Trust, said:

The Trust is happy to be a partner with NDA and Hey Girls, on this project aiming to address period poverty. We will be distributing the products from our Senhouse Centre in Whitehaven town centre across the community, particularly looking to support those most vulnerable including victims of domestic abuse and providing products through local foodbanks.

Daisy Williams, Partnerships and Contracts Manager at Hey Girls, said:

It is fantastic to partner with the NDA and provide their team with our products. More and more organisations are approaching us to introduce period dignity schemes and it is great to have another public sector body on board. We want to eradicate period poverty across the UK – and it is brilliant to now support the Whitehaven Community Trust through this new partnership and extend our reach further into the north west. We look forward to hearing more about how the partnership helps everyone involved and can’t wait to see the benefits continue to blossom in future.

Hey Girls works with businesses, local authorities and industry leaders across the UK to end period poverty, using its “buy one, donate one” model to support its network of more than 350 community partners with free period products.

It has donated more than 33 million period products to organisations such as youth groups, foodbanks and homeless shelters since 2018 and is the only social enterprise to donate 100% of its profits to fund the fight against period poverty.

There is also work happening to roll out the partnership more widely across the NDA group of organisations, with Sellafield and Nuclear Waste Services due to have products available in pilot areas over the coming months.

To find out more about Hey Girls and their work to eradicate period poverty visit heygirls.co.uk. To find out more about the work of the Whitehaven Community Trust, including how to access support visit wct-whitehaven.co.uk.