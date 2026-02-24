NDA publishes latest nuclear decommissioning strategy

NDA publishes latest strategy setting out long term roadmap for the safe and secure decommissioning of the UK’s legacy nuclear sites.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has published its latest strategy, setting out its long term roadmap for the safe and secure decommissioning of the UK’s legacy nuclear sites.

The strategy, which was subject to extensive public consultation, sets out how the next phase of this mission will be delivered through greater integration and collaboration across the NDA group, sharper prioritisation and a continued focus on reducing the highest hazards.

Decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites is one of the most complex environmental and engineering programmes in the world, spanning generations, so establishing a clear strategic direction is crucial.

NDA Group CEO David Peattie yesterday said:

This refreshed strategy continues to prioritise our core commitments to safety and environmental stewardship, while also reflecting how the operating environment and scope of our mission has evolved, including our integrated group model. It will enable us to build on the progress we’ve made over the last 20 years and reaffirms our commitment to build a safer, cleaner future for the next generation. We thank everyone who took the time to engage with us during the consultation process, and we look forward to continuing the conversation as we deliver our collective vision.

In total nearly 100 responses were received during the consultation period, from a variety of respondents including regulators, local authorities, NGOs, academics, supply chain organisations, operating companies, employees and members of the public, reflecting a broad range of perspectives.

This fifth strategy update is an evolution, building on the foundation of the 2021 strategy and previous strategies, maintaining focus on the four strategic themes that underpin the decommissioning mission:

Site decommissioning and remediation - dismantling redundant facilities and preparing land for future beneficial use.

Spent nuclear fuels – managing spent fuel from first generation Magnox reactors and advanced gas-cooled reactors in line with UK policy through consolidation at Sellafield, safe, secure interim storage and preparing for disposal via a Geological Disposal Facility.

Nuclear materials – delivering long-term plans for materials such as plutonium and uranium, originating from fuel enrichment, fabrication and reprocessing.

Integrated waste management – ensuring consistent, safe handling of radioactive waste across the estate, prioritising waste reduction, reuse, recycling before considering disposal.

Critical enablers, such as research, innovation, people, transport, and cyber security support these strategic themes and are identified as being integral to creating conditions for mission success.

The strategy also promotes integration and collaboration within the NDA group to improve strategic alignment and better facilitate knowledge sharing, resulting in stronger performance and value for money.

Greater focus is also given to the broader role of the NDA group within the sector – including the importance of sharing expertise, developing skills, shaping policy, and supporting clean energy and defence ambitions across Government and industry, while still maintaining focus on the core decommissioning mission.

You can read the NDA group’s latest strategy here: The NDA group Strategy Effective from March 2026 - GOV.UK