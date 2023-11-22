NDA reaffirms cooperation with Korea Radioactive Waste Agency

Leaders from the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and the Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD) signed their second cooperation statement.

Recently, Monday 20 November 2023, leaders from the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and the Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD) reaffirmed their commitment to share their knowledge, experience and technology in relation to the management of radioactive waste.

NDA and KORAD have a mutual interest and expertise in the management of radioactive waste and signed their second cooperation statement, which also aims to enable decommissioning work to be carried out in a way which protects the environment.

NDA CEO, David Peattie FREng, yesterday said:

It was an honour to host our counterparts from KORAD and reinvigorate our commitment to work together. We have world-leading expertise in the field of nuclear decommissioning and international collaboration is hugely beneficial, to enable and enhance the safe, secure and sustainable delivery of our decommissioning mission.

The agreement was signed by KORAD CEO, Mr Sung Don Cho, as part of a State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Mr Yoon Suk Yeol to the United Kingdom.

It will support various types of cooperation related to radioactive waste management, spent fuel storage & disposal and decommissioning, including:

the exchange of scientists, engineers and other specialists for participation in agreed research, development, analysis, design and experimental activities.

exchanging and providing information and data on science and technology research and stakeholder engagement activities.

observation of, and participation in, relevant studies and/or developing joint studies through shared funding or contributions in kind.

This cooperative effort is being conducted under a new agreement which succeeds and replaces the existing Co-Operation Agreement between the countries signed in 2019.

It is the latest in a suite of collaborative agreements that the NDA has with counterparts worldwide.

Representatives from the NDA group are also attending a Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) reception of the UK-Korea Nuclear Industry Partnership alongside other senior leaders from the industry.

The reception is an opportunity for organisations to establish links with Korean counterparts, and to lay the foundations for increased collaboration between the two countries.