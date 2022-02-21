Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA supply chain award winners revealed
Four organisations have been announced as winners of this year’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group supply chain awards.
National Nuclear Laboratory, Red Engineering, OneAim and Cineon Training Limited are the big winners in this year’s supply chain awards, set up to recognise the role that companies play in helping NDA clean-up 17 nuclear sites around the UK.
It’s the first time in two years that winners of the awards have been announced, having been postponed in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NDA’s Head of Group Commercial Standards Steve Glasson recently said:
These awards not only demonstrate how important the supply chain is to our mission, but they also showcase the variety of innovative work being delivered by businesses throughout the UK and beyond on our behalf. It’s also a way of saying thank you, not only to the winners but to all those nominated.
Normally we announce the winners at our supply chain conference but, with the event postponed until July this year, we didn’t want to wait to recognise some of the excellent work that has been going on.
NDA’s supply chain conference, which usually attracts around 1,700 delegates and 300 exhibitors, will take place on 21 July 2022 at The International Centre in Telford. Registration is open now with full details available on the supply chain event website.
The full list of winners is below, with films explaining more about each category and those shortlisted:
Best People Strategy
NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best people strategy
Highly commended: NSAN
Winner: NNL
Best Creative Innovation
NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best creative innovation
Highly commended: Cineon Training Limited
Winner: Red Engineering
Best Approach to Sustainability
NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best approach to sustainability
Winner: OneAim
SME Award
NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: SME
Winner: Cineon Training Limited
