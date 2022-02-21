NDA supply chain award winners revealed

Four organisations have been announced as winners of this year’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group supply chain awards.

National Nuclear Laboratory, Red Engineering, OneAim and Cineon Training Limited are the big winners in this year’s supply chain awards, set up to recognise the role that companies play in helping NDA clean-up 17 nuclear sites around the UK.

It’s the first time in two years that winners of the awards have been announced, having been postponed in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NDA’s Head of Group Commercial Standards Steve Glasson recently said:

These awards not only demonstrate how important the supply chain is to our mission, but they also showcase the variety of innovative work being delivered by businesses throughout the UK and beyond on our behalf. It’s also a way of saying thank you, not only to the winners but to all those nominated. Normally we announce the winners at our supply chain conference but, with the event postponed until July this year, we didn’t want to wait to recognise some of the excellent work that has been going on.

NDA’s supply chain conference, which usually attracts around 1,700 delegates and 300 exhibitors, will take place on 21 July 2022 at The International Centre in Telford. Registration is open now with full details available on the supply chain event website.

The full list of winners is below, with films explaining more about each category and those shortlisted:

Best People Strategy

NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best people strategy

Highly commended: NSAN

Winner: NNL

Best Creative Innovation

NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best creative innovation

Highly commended: Cineon Training Limited

Winner: Red Engineering

Best Approach to Sustainability

NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: Best approach to sustainability

Winner: OneAim

SME Award

NDA group Supply Chain awards 2022: SME

Winner: Cineon Training Limited