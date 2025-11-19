NDA working with private developer to accelerate Chapelcross Hub

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group has announced it’s working with CX Power as the strategic developer to support the delivery of the green energy hub masterplan at Chapelcross, a programme set to transform the region.

The privately funded, multi-million pound, net-zero focused development, will generate several hundred high value jobs and attract skills and investment, driving growth in the local economy.

The wider masterplan for the hub includes plans for hydrogen production, advanced manufacturing, and AI Enabled Data Centres.

The NDA has entered into Heads of Terms with CX Power, an entity comprising of GA Consultants and Global Mutual Properties Limited, bringing expertise in planning and private finance to help deliver the vision for the site.

NDA Group CEO, David Peattie, said:

CX Power coming on board is a significant step forwards, unlocking the combined potential of the public and private sector to accelerate the programme at Chapelcross. As well as powering economic growth, the development of the hub supports the UK’s energy security ambitions and the drive for net zero. It demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations work together with a shared vision. Delivery of our mission is all about freeing up our land so it can be used to benefit the local community, environment and wider economy and I can think of few better examples when it comes to realising that goal.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

Chapelcross has powered the south of Scotland for decades and now is being given new life with this clean energy hub, creating jobs and revitalising local communities. This is evidence of the UK Government’s clean energy transition in practice - creating good jobs and reindustrialising and investing in communities across Scotland and the UK

Chapelcross is a former nuclear power plant which forms part of the NDA estate, the body tasked by the government with decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and sustainably.

The focus of the CX Power development is 135 acres of the available land within the unlicensed landholding of the estate, adjacent to the former nuclear power site and wider nuclear licensed area.

Their plans include potential for a 1GW data centre campus with a zero-carbon target in its energy operation. The scheme looks to harness the 3GW of renewable energy supplies within fifty miles of the site and the 1.2GW of planned and consented wind and solar developments in the region. In addition, the data centres would utilise advanced cooling technologies that don’t place a burden on water resources and strive to achieve full water neutrality.

CX Power CEO, Graeme Anderson, said:

We’re thrilled to join the programme team. This is an opportunity to build a new economy based on the abundance of local green energy production. Embracing the UK’s natural wind and solar energy resources to actively support our national grid rather than burden it. It’ll also open up opportunities for skills development and knowledge exchange creating a powerful force for change in the local economy, the Borderlands and Scotland.

CX Power join a number of strategic partners delivering the wider programme including Dumfries & Galloway Council, NDA, Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

Rob Fletcher, CEO Nuclear Restoration Services, commented:

The Chapelcross green energy hub represents a bold step towards a more sustainable future - and we’re proud to play our part in making that vision a reality. This programme is not only about transforming a former nuclear site, but about creating opportunities that will benefit communities for generations to come. By working alongside CX Power and the strategic partner team, we’re helping to unlock innovation in hydrogen, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies, while supporting net zero goals. It’s a milestone that reflects collaboration, commitment and the shared belief that NDA land can power progress.

The masterplan will be a significant contributor to the 2045 Net Zero ambitions of Scotland and support Dumfries and Galloway’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040.

Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, Cllr Stephen Thompson, said:

It is a testament to partnership working to reach this significant milestone in the development of Chapelcross. We look forward to working closely with CX Power and our partners to deliver a project that will bring real and lasting benefits to Dumfries and Galloway. The Chapelcross Green Energy Hub will be able to create high-quality jobs and attract new skills to our area, but can also play a vital role in supporting our ambitious transition to net zero. This is a unique opportunity to harness the potential of Chapelcross for communities, economy and environment, and we are committed to ensuring that local people and businesses are a key part of the positive impact this development will have for years to come.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is also taking forward an Energy Transition Zone on land adjacent to the main Chapelcross site, which will aim to generate jobs and inward investment focussed on the transition to green energy production.

Jane Morrison-Ross, Chief Executive of South of Scotland Enterprise, said:

We warmly welcome the appointment of the strategic developer for the main Chapelcross site, marking a significant milestone for the South of Scotland. Our region has seen a remarkable 400% increase in inward investment enquiries. The development at Chapelcross will be a cornerstone in attracting even more investors and creating new opportunities for our businesses and communities. At SOSE, we are proud to be driving our Energy Transition Zone, which will help unlock the main Chapelcross site’s full potential. The progress with plans for a green hydrogen facility in the Energy Transition Zone is particularly exciting, and we look forward to working with all partners to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

Chapelcross is a former nuclear power plant near Annan and is one of thirteen sites across the UK being decommissioned by NRS, a subsidiary of the NDA.

CX Power will be prioritising securing necessary planning consents and utility connections and undertaking market engagement. They invite stakeholders and interested parties to engage with them via enquiries@gaconsultants.co.uk.

