Nearly £1 million investment for British coastal towns to grow local economies
Funding will enable clusters to connect the maritime sector with local businesses, which will drive private investment into regional maritime.
- coastal communities will benefit from nearly £1 million to boost local economies, link businesses with industry and get more people into maritime
- funding will drive further investment into regions, with clusters such as Cornwall having already added £630 million to the local economy
- money will also support careers, education, training and skills to encourage more people into the sector
Nine maritime clusters across the UK will receive a share of government funding, helping them secure investment for local industry and deliver skills, training and educational programmes – Maritime Minister Mike Kane has announced.
The maritime sector is key to unlocking regional economic growth and this targeted support aims to revitalise coastal towns and cities, help build the UK’s economy and break down barriers to opportunity, as well as driving innovation in the sector.
Putting local people and economic opportunity at the heart, the fund will help local entrepreneurs, leaders and schools.
For example, in Tees, the £117,000 fund will enable the cluster to run maritime training and careers events for hundreds of schoolchildren and thousands of school leavers, students and job seekers. This will upskill young people looking to enter the sector as well as those looking to transition careers, ultimately encouraging people into maritime.
Similarly, Maritime UK South West will receive £85,000 to (among other things) establish 4 skills, careers and diversity hubs and run 5 school and college events reaching an estimated 500 people, again supporting and feeding the maritime jobs of the future.
As part of the government’s mission to drive jobs and economic growth across the country, this latest funding will enable clusters to connect the maritime sector with local businesses, helping to drive private investment into regional maritime.
Maritime Minister, Mike Kane, said:
The UK is a proud maritime nation, with our coastal communities being vital in unleashing our full potential and unlocking economic growth across the country.
By investing in our excellent maritime clusters, we can deliver jobs, skills and training for local communities and turbocharge growth by delivering investment into the sector.
In Mersey, £100,000 funding will enable the cluster to establish an annual innovation showcase to attract foreign investors to the region and boost the northwest economy.
Meanwhile, Cornwall Marine Network (CMN) will use its £124,100 fund to create a new and innovative business tool for SMEs to improve productivity, profitability and job creation.
This fund, managed for the government by Maritime UK, will bolster the already transformational work delivered by some clusters, with CMN having already added £630 million to the local economy, as well as £42 million of private investment into skills.
It will also help emerging clusters build up resources, explore networking opportunities, invest in innovation and increase regional activity.
The announcement comes on the same day as the Maritime UK National Council meeting and as the Maritime Minister welcomes the new Maritime UK Chairman, Tom Boardley, who will take up his post in the new year.
Chris Shirling-Rooke MBE, Chief Executive of Maritime UK, said:
Today is an incredible milestone for the maritime industry across the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The maritime cluster development fund will create a real impact and make a tangible difference to our most precious of places – our coastal communities.
Having been on this incredible journey with partners at the Department for Transport for more than 6 years, this labour of love for all of us is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership. I look forward to seeing all of our maritime clusters thrive and creating those vital jobs and growth where they’re needed most.
|Cluster
|Funding amount
|Cornwall Marine Network
|£124,100
|Humber Marine and Renewables
|£85,000
|Maritime UK South West
|£85,000
|Maritime UK Solent
|£85,000
|Mersey Maritime
|£100,000
|Northern Ireland Maritime and Offshore
|£100,000
|Scottish Maritime cluster
|£85,000
|Short Straits Maritime cluster
|£85,000
|Tees Maritime cluster
|£117,000
Maritime media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
