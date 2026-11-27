Funding includes over £70 million for behaviour change programmes, plus over £23 million for helplines and advocacy services.

A £95 million funding boost will confront perpetrators of violence against women and girls head-on, help prevent further abuse and provide life changing support to thousands more victims, as the government steps up its mission to halve this violence in a decade.

More than £70 million will fund intensive intervention and behavioural change programmes for perpetrators, urging them to confront their abusive behaviour head-on, stop reoffending and protect victims.

These intervention programmes will mean perpetrators face tough, targeted action based on the threat they pose and the abuse they commit.

They will tackle the many forms of abuse blighting the lives of women and girls, including domestic abuse, stalking, child-to-parent and caregiver abuse, and abuse in teenage relationships.

This will include group and one-to-one work to challenge abusive, controlling and obsessive behaviour, and requirements imposed through conditional cautions.

Young people displaying harmful behaviour will get tailored support, including mentoring and therapy to help break patterns of abuse early. Alongside all perpetrator interventions, victim support is also offered.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Satvir Kaur, said:

Far too many women and girls endure horrific acts of violence, coercion and psychological abuse every day. This £95 million investment will support victims to rebuild their lives, tackle abusive behaviour and help break the cycle of abuse. The scale of the challenge demands bold action. We will use the full power of the state to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

More than £5 million will fund specialist advocacy services. Advocates stand shoulder to shoulder with victims, helping them navigate the police and courts, find safe housing and access the support they need.

Over £18 million will strengthen specialist helplines and online services, including Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline and services for victims of intimate image abuse.

The Home Office is also investing nearly £1.8 million into the Flexible Fund which offers direct cash payments to victims fleeing abuse across England and Wales and supported 3416 victims in the year 2025 to 2026.

This follows a week of government action to protect women and girls, including the expansion of domestic abuse protection orders, action to stop non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) being used to silence victims, a review of the law on the age of consent and plans to strengthen stalking laws.

The announcement comes one year on from the publication of the government’s landmark Freedom from Violence and Abuse Strategy.

It is a further step in delivering on its commitment made in the strategy to deploy the full power of the state to bear down on abusers and give victims the support they deserve.

Funding breakdown

VAWG advocacy services - £5,152,049

VAWG helplines - £18,327,018

Domestic Abuse and Stalking Perpetrator Intervention Fund and Children Who Use Harm Intervention Fund - £70,329,922

Flexible Fund - £1,775,000

Total - £95,583,990

Gemma Sherrington, CEO of Refuge, said:

Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline is much more than a support service. For many survivors, calling the NDAH is the first time they disclose the abuse they’re experiencing, marking the first step on their journey towards a life free from fear of abuse. Thanks to the Home Office’s vital investment, Refuge will be able to reach more survivors than ever before, representing a significant step towards a society where domestic abuse is not tolerated, and every woman is able to access the support she deserves.

Hourglass Chief Executive Richard Robinson said:

We welcome this investment in Hourglass’s specialist helpline and advocacy services. This funding will help ensure that older victim-survivors can access support from people who understand the particular experiences, barriers and challenges they often face. Older women and men can face significant barriers to seeking help, particularly when they depend on the person abusing them for care, housing or financial support. This funding will help more older people access the specialist support they need to be safe, regain control over their lives and have their voices heard. It also sends an important message that no one should be excluded from protection and support because of their age.

Sophie Mortimer, Head of Support Services, SWGfL said:

Every day, our team supports people whose lives have been profoundly impacted by the non consensual sharing of intimate images. This funding will help ensure that more individuals can access the essential support they need, when they need it most. It will also strengthen collaboration across the sector, enabling a more joined-up approach that improves support for victims and survivors with complex needs whilst reducing the need for people to navigate between different services.

Natasha Rattu, Chief Executive, Karma Nirvana:

Through our National Honour-Based Abuse Helpline we know first-hand how isolating this abuse can be, with victims often at risk within their own families and communities. This funding will strengthen that helpline and help us launch a new national advocacy service - so more victims have both someone to call and an advocate alongside them to help them reach safety.

Galop Ben Kernighan, co-CEO, Galop said:

Over 8,000 LGBTQ+ victims and survivors of abuse and violence come to Galop for support every year. The demand on specialist, by-and-for services like ours is growing and will continue to do so. This funding from the Home Office is vital for making sure we can be there for every LGBTQ+ person who needs us. Meeting the needs of LGBTQ+ victims and survivors, many of whom are women, is a crucial part of halving violence against women and girls in a decade. Our work continues to show that the root causes of violence against women and girls are closely linked to what’s driving violence against LGBTQ+ communities, which is why a united response is needed.

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Dame Nicole Jacobs, said:

No one should have to live in fear of violence and abuse, yet that is the reality for millions of people across the country. This funding will help ensure victims and survivors have somewhere to turn when they need it most, while supporting services working to prevent harmful behaviour from happening in the first place.

CEO of Beyond the Streets, Mari Edwards, said:

This investment is an important recognition that sexual exploitation requires a specialist response. Victims and survivors deserve support that understands their experiences, responds to their individual needs and enables them to rebuild their lives on their own terms. Through the National Advocacy Service for Victims of Sexual Exploitation, Beyond the Streets will be able to extend the reach of its trauma-informed, person-centred support across England and Wales, contributing to the government’s wider ambition to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. We welcome the opportunity to build on the invaluable work already being delivered by dedicated local and regional services and look forward to working alongside specialist organisations across the sector. Together, we can help address gaps in provision and ensure that more victims and survivors can access the specialist support they need, regardless of who they are or where they live.

Angie Airlie, CEO Stay Safe East said:

Stay Safe East has, for many years, been training professionals in other parts of the country to upskill them in supporting disabled victim/survivors of VAWG. However, since we, as disabled people, experience VAWG at much higher levels than the general population, we have always been mindful that if we could offer our specialist advocacy support directly to disabled victim/survivors nationally, we could support them in dismantling barriers to safety and freedom. We have been doing this for more than 15 years in London. We are delighted now to have the opportunity to support disabled people impacted by VAWG across England and Wales, thanks to this new funding from the Home Office.

Bryony Parkes, Associate Director of Support Services, SignHealth, said:

We are pleased that we can continue to deliver our deaf domestic abuse helpline and now with our partner Respond, can increase the offer to disabled victims and survivors too across England and Wales. This funding recognises the importance of accessible support for deaf and disabled people including directly in British Sign Language We remain committed to ensuring all deaf people can access help when they need it most. We are proud of the impact our services have had and will continue to champion the needs of deaf victims and survivors.

Selma Taha, Executive Director of Southall Black Sisters said:

We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded dedicated, multi-year funding to operate and expand our national helpline for ethnic minority victim-survivors of domestic abuse and other forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG). As a specialist ‘by and for’ charity facing increasing demand for our services against a backdrop of stretched resources and limited funding, we welcome the Home Office’s recognition of dedicated helpline services as a vital and immediate route to safety, particularly for ethnic minority victim survivors who face multiple and overlapping barriers to accessing safe and appropriate support. In a funding landscape where novelty, innovation and short-term solutions are all too often prioritised over the sustainability of essential frontline services, securing, ring-fenced funding for a core service such as our helpline is a lifeline for both Southall Black Sisters and the victim-survivors we support.

Rosie Jarvis, Director of Programmes, Respect said:

Tackling the vast scale and severity of domestic abuse in our society requires a range of interventions and approaches. We warmly welcome this funding, which will support both survivor services and programmes working to stop the harm caused by perpetrators. At Respect, this will help us further our work to stop the perpetration of domestic abuse, as well as supporting male victims and improving responses to young people who cause harm. The government’s funding of both the Respect Phoneline and the Men’s Advice Line will allow us to expand opening hours, develop more ways for people to get support, and consult with the people we help about the development of the helplines.

Ivana Ivana, a survivor supported by Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline, said:

When I first called the National Domestic Abuse Helpline anonymously, I just wanted to speak to someone. I was in pieces, and felt so lost, alone and ashamed. My partner had told me many times that if I left, I would never see my child again. One evening, when he wasn’t home, I called the helpline. The lady on the other end was amazing. She listened, and by the end of the call I knew there was support if I needed it. No pressure, just advice, and someone who understood my pain. Now, we’ve rebuilt our lives with new friends, a home, and work. I hope my story lets others know they can get help – and that the helpline can be the first step to changing your life.

Jessie Coye, a survivor supported by Stay Safe East, said:

A disabled person being subjected to domestic abuse is living a life of double jeopardy. They have very little, maybe zero opportunity to thrive and live life in full. The creation of and implementation of a dedicated specialist team and policy development to support and help disabled DA survivors is highly welcomed and well overdue. This is because people’s experiences of DA are as varied as people’s circumstances and situations and abilities. For disabled persons, it is even more difficult because of their additional needs. As a survivor of DA, I am excited to hear the news of this new dedicated and experienced team. This is because I believe that help and support tailored towards individual needs, will get to victims on time and they won’t have to continue to suffer unnecessarily as some of us did. Nobody should have to be subjected to any form of violence or coercive control. Everyone deserves to live, love, thrive and be who or what they want to be.

A male victim sharing feedback following a call to Men’s Advice Line said:

I felt heard by the adviser and was not judged. I have advice and guidance on my next steps. They were understanding and encouraging and patient through my tears and raw emotions. This service is invaluable to those experiencing domestic abuse. I was on the edge till this point. I had no support network at all, now I have the information to connect and engage with others. I’m not alone. I can start rebuilding my sense of self-worth, my core being, by trusting myself and hopefully regain my dignity and independence. I can’t thank you enough.

A survivor supported by the Karma Nirvana helpline said:

I am not exaggerating when I say that Karma Nirvana saved my life in 2012. I did not present as a stereotypical victim of HBA and as such, I did not realise it was happening to me until I picked up the phone one day and called the helpline. From that moment, and as the danger I was in sank in, KN enveloped me with care and support, helping me to escape and stay safe from my abuser who was my mother. KN’s helpline is a lifeline. The support does not stop at escape, there is always someone there to help when you need it, and they really care, whoever you are and whatever your circumstances.

A survivor supported by the SignHealth helpline said: