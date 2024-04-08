Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Nearly £17 million of drugs seized by Royal Navy in the Caribbean Sea
HMS Trent recently seized drugs after making two interceptions while on patrol.
Royal Navy warship HMS Trent seized drugs with a street value of £16.7 million in two separate blows to drug runners in the Caribbean.
British sailors, Royal Marines and a US Coast Guard team on HMS Trent intercepted a smuggling speedboat immediately following a port visit to the island of Martinique. The warship launched her fast sea boats, piloted by Royal Marines of 47 Commando, to intercept the speedboat, seize the drugs and detain the crew before darkness fell.
Less than 48 hours later, HMS Trent was back in action, working with a US Coast Guard patrol aircraft to track and intercept another speedboat. Across the two operations, HMS Trent seized 200kg of cocaine and other drugs, with an estimated street value of £16.7 million.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps recently said:
These interceptions demonstrate the Royal Navy’s commitment to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug traffickers across the world.
I congratulate the ship’s company for their invaluable efforts to keep illegal drugs off our streets.
The latest operations mean HMS Trent has now seized drugs worth £307m since she began operating in Caribbean at the end of 2023. In February, she seized £220.56m of cocaine and other drugs, having seized £70.1m of cocaine in January.
HMS Trent remains on patrol in the Caribbean, ready to conduct further operations.
Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Langford, recently said:
The flexibility shown by my ship’s company to move straight from high-level defence engagement activity in Martinique straight into successful boarding operations is a testament to their dedication and professionalism.
The level of cooperation between the Royal Navy, US Coast Guard and other partners has been excellent, and has been key to making these seizures possible.
These successful interceptions not only disrupt criminal networks in the UK but also underscore the Royal Navy’s vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law in the region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nearly-17-million-of-drugs-seized-by-royal-navy-in-the-caribbean-sea
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK to boost aid support for Gaza by sea08/04/2024 12:12:00
UK government announces new package of military and civilian support to set up a maritime aid corridor to Gaza.
UK Forces airdrop over 10 tonnes of food supplies to civilians in Gaza27/03/2024 10:15:00
The Royal Air Force airdropped over 10 tonnes of food supplies into Gaza for the first time on Monday (25 March 2024), as part of international efforts to provide life-saving assistance to civilians.
National endeavour launched as UK outlines commitment to nuclear deterrent26/03/2024 13:15:00
New Government Command Paper sets out full scale of the UK’s national nuclear endeavour.
First Ukrainian pilots graduate from RAF flight training25/03/2024 11:10:00
The first Ukrainian pilots to have undergone intensive training under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors have graduated from flight school.
UK and Australia celebrate closer ties with AUKUS progress and new defence treaty22/03/2024 14:12:00
UK and Australia ties are stronger than ever following a successful defence and foreign policy summit in Canberra.
The Government’s response to the Quinquennial Review of the AFCS22/03/2024 13:15:00
The government has published its response to the Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.
UK firm appointed to build Australian AUKUS submarines22/03/2024 11:10:00
The partnership between British firm BAE Systems and ASC Pty Ltd could be worth billions of pounds, in a major boost to the UK's defence industry
Advanced future military laser achieves UK first22/03/2024 10:22:00
A military laser which could boost the UK Armed Forces with greater accuracy while reducing the reliance on high-cost ammunition has reached its next milestone.