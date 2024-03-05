Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Nearly £300m of drugs seized by Royal Navy in the Caribbean Sea
A Royal Navy warship seized drugs with a street value of £290.66m in two separate blows to drug runners in the Caribbean.
British sailors, Royal Marines and a US Coast Guard team on HMS Trent intercepted a suspected smuggling speedboat south of the US Virgin Islands.
The smugglers began offloading their illegal cargo as they fled towards land, but Trent, her fast sea boats and an American patrol aircraft gave chase – eventually recovering over 2,700kg of cocaine and other drugs, with an estimated street value of £220.56m.
Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shapps yesterday said:
This operation sends a clear message: The Royal Navy remains resolute in its efforts to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug traffickers across the world.
We will continue to ensure that those who seek to profit from illegal drugs face the full force of justice.
I’d like to congratulate the ship’s company for their invaluable work keeping illegal drugs off our streets.
This was HMS Trent’s second drugs bust in the space of only three weeks, having seized £70.1m of cocaine in a separate operation in January.
During a high-speed chase, the smugglers tried to offload their illegal cargo, but Royal Marines coxswains and the USCG boarding team closed in, took control of the vessel, and detained four crew members.
During a ten-hour search, Trent’s 60-strong crew scoured 24 square miles of ocean for the abandoned cargo, eventually retrieving almost 900kg of cocaine.
A Royal Marine who took part in the operation and cannot be named for operational reasons yesterday said:
This was a challenging operation and required us to push the boats to their limit.
Despite their best efforts to evade us, they finally gave up the chase and we were able to get alongside and enable members of the US Coast Guard to seize the vessel.
Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Langford, yesterday said:
The achievements of this ship and her crew in the last nine months have been spectacular, and it is brilliant to see the hard work and dedication of this amazing team paying off.
The team is rightly proud of their efforts, and those of our USCG colleagues.
Trent’s second bust more than tripled her total amount of drugs seized - again in a coordinated operation with the USCG and a US Maritime Patrol Aircraft.
These successful interceptions not only disrupt criminal networks in the UK but also underscore the Royal Navy’s vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law in the region.
HMS Trent’s Executive Officer, Lieutenant Commander Mike Rydiard, who was in temporary command for the second drugs bust, yesterday said:
I am immensely proud of my combined team of Trent Ship’s company, UCSG team and 47 Commando Royal Marines who carried out the intercept and pursuit in challenging conditions to get the right result.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nearly-300m-of-drugs-seized-by-royal-navy-in-the-caribbean-sea
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Sample Preservation, Analysis, And Attribution (SPAA)05/03/2024 15:15:15
DASA’s new competition seeks novel and innovative approaches that can identify and attribute ChemBio materials for justice.
Armed Forces Minister visits Kenya and Somalia to strengthen defence ties01/03/2024 15:15:15
The Minister for the Armed Forces visited East Africa this week to discuss regional security with defence leaders.
£560 Million investment to modernise nuclear submarine supporting more than 1,000 jobs01/03/2024 13:15:00
One of the UK’s ballistic missile submarines – HMS VICTORIOUS – will be modernised under a new £560 million contract following an agreement with Babcock.
Defence Minister praises Scottish shipbuilding apprentices01/03/2024 12:15:00
The Minister for Defence Procurement met with Scottish apprentices to discussed their positive experiences, ahead of Scottish apprenticeship week.
Chief of the Defence Chatham House Security and Defence Conference 2024 keynote speech29/02/2024 12:15:00
Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin gave a keynote speech at Chatham House Security and Defence Conference on 27 February 2024.
Widespread reforms to transform delivery of kit to UK's armed forces29/02/2024 10:05:00
A new procurement system will see earlier expert assurance of future military programmes, ensuring they deliver for UK forces on the frontline.
Portsmouth to host UK’s national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day27/02/2024 15:15:15
Portsmouth will host a major national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in June 2024.
Future UK military helicopter reaches next competition stage27/02/2024 13:15:00
The next stage of the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) Programme has been announced by the Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, today.
Joint Statement from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States on Additional Strikes Against the Houthis in Yemen: 24 February 202426/02/2024 15:15:15
In response to the Houthis' continued attacks against commercial and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, today the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted an additional round of strikes against several targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.