Nearly £50 million boost for safer roads across England

Road safety improvements will be made to 27 of the most high-risk roads in England, which will help prevent fatal and serious injuries.

£47.5 million government investment to improve safety of 27 of the country’s most dangerous roads

from the Isle of Wight to Newcastle, road users across England will benefit from road safety improvements with 50% funding uplift

investment will prevent over 750 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with £420 million benefit to society

Drivers, passengers and cyclists across England will benefit from a £47.5 million injection into enhancing the safety of some of the most high-risk roads in England, the Department for Transport confirmed today (6 April 2023).

Through the third round of the Safer Roads Fund, 27 new schemes will be delivered, benefiting road users around the country by driving forward safety improvements such as:

re-designing junctions

improving signage and road markings

The programme will reduce the risk of collisions which will in turn reduce congestion, journey times and emissions.

As part of the fund, government is continuing to deliver a wide range of improvements across all roads, while working with local authorities and safety groups.

To date, £100 million has been provided through the programme to improve the 50 most dangerous roads in England, the majority of which are rural roads.

Some of the improvements already made include improved signage, safer pedestrian crossings and better designed junctions.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe. We’re injecting £47.5 million so that local councils around the country have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and emissions and supporting local economies.

The allocation of £47.5 million to 27 different schemes has been based on data independently surveyed and provided by the Road Safety Foundation. The data analysed is based on a road safety risk, looking at data on those killed and seriously injured alongside traffic levels.

The previous rounds of the Safer Roads Fund programme focused on treating the 50 highest-risk local ‘A road’ sections in England with enhanced road safety engineering interventions. The scheme is set to prevent around 1,450 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years.

According to Road Safety Foundation analysis, early estimates suggest that the £47.5 million investment should prevent around 760 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with a benefit to society of £420 million.

Once the whole life costs are factored in for the schemes, the overall benefit cost ratio of the investment is estimated at 7.4, meaning for every £1 invested the societal benefit would be £7.40.

Dr Suzy Charman, Executive Director of the Road Safety Foundation said:

The commitment and funding announced today is transformational for road safety teams in local authorities across the country. It will allow them to proactively reduce risk and make these 27 roads safer and more inviting for all road users. Systematic changes have already had a big impact on road death and serious injury, for example seatbelts and airbags protect lives when crashes happen. In the same way we can design roads safely so when crashes occur, people can walk away. This can be done by clearing or protecting roadsides, putting in cross hatchings to add space between vehicles which provides safer junctions like roundabouts, or adding signalisation and / or turning pockets, and including facilities for walking and cycling.

This additional investment builds on the government’s plans to recruit a specialised team of inspectors to build the country’s first ever Road Safety Investigation Branch. The team will look at how and why incidents happen and build an enhanced understanding of how we can better mitigate collisions.

It also follows the actions government has already taken to improve road safety, including:

banning any use of handheld mobile phones behind the wheel

updating the Highway Code to introduce a hierarchy of road users, which places road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy

The 27 schemes receiving funding from the Safer Roads Fund 3 are:

Road Local authority Funding A586 Blackpool Council £1,000,000 A35 Bournemouth Borough Council £1,890,625 A2010 Brighton and Hove City Council £600,000 A52 Derby City £475,000 A104 Essex County Council £1,360,000 A35 Hampshire County Council £6,040,000 A5183 Hertfordshire County Council £1,800,000 A165 Hull City Council £2,990,625 A3056 Isle of Wight Council £2,140,000 A5105 Lancashire County Council £920,000 A5038 Liverpool City Council £859,375 A186 Newcastle Upon Tyne City Council £3,650,000 A6130 Nottingham City Council £950,000 A609 Nottingham City Council £475,000 A4158 Oxfordshire County Council £800,000 A4165 Oxfordshire County Council £875,000 A2047 Portsmouth City Council £1,300,000 A6022 Rotherham Metro. Borough Council £750,000 A6042 Salford City Council £743,750 A4030 Sandwell Metro. Borough Council £750,000 A625 Sheffield City Council £1,425,000 A3025 Southampton City Council £875,000 A13 Southend-on-Sea Council £3,425,000 A1156 Suffolk County Council £1,275,000 A25 Surrey County Council £1,800,000 A439 Warwickshire County Council £1,320,000 A3102 Wiltshire Council £6,980,000



Total: £47,569,375

