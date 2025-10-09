10 Downing Street
Nearly 7,000 new UK jobs to be created as a result of Prime Minister's trip to India
Nearly 7,000 brand new jobs will be created in the United Kingdom thanks to a raft of major new deals secured by the Prime Minister during his visit to India.
- 64 Indian companies will invest over £1 billion into the UK, creating 6,900 jobs spread across every region
- Deals signed and sealed during the Prime Minister’s trade mission to India, where he has promised to open doors for British business and drive growth at home – delivering on the Plan for Change
- Investments are another vote of confidence in the UK economy and cement its reputation as one of the best places in the world to do business
As a result, Indian investment will flow into range of UK sectors including engineering, technology and the creative industries, driving growth and creating jobs across every region of the country - from Basingstoke to Birmingham.
The Prime Minister believes the UK-India trade deal is a launchpad for turbocharged domestic growth – with these figures proving it is already bearing fruit, despite only being signed three months ago.
From next-generation electric motorbikes, semi-conductor development and agricultural innovation – the investments will benefit some of the UK’s most exciting industries and cement the UK-India economic partnership.
It comes off the back of a two-day trade mission by the Prime Minister to Mumbai, where he met with Indian business leaders and directly sealed the deals that will result in growth and jobs that will put money directly into the pockets of hardworking British people.
The UK-India trade deal will reduce tariffs on imports from the UK to India and vice versa, and it has created a burst of momentum for UK-India trade.
India is already the UK’s second largest investor and more than 1,000 Indian companies operate in the UK, supporting millions of UK jobs.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
“These investments are a powerful endorsement of the UK’s global standing and economic potential. Nearly 7,000 new jobs spread across every region of our country will mean more opportunities, more innovation, and make working people better off.
“From electric vehicles in Solihull to cutting-edge Agri-tech in Somerset, these deals show that our Plan for Change is delivering real results. The UK-India trade deal is already unlocking growth, and today’s announcements mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration between our two nations.”
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:
“India is now the fourth-biggest economy in the world, and by investing billions of pounds to back thousands of jobs from sectors as diverse as AI, education, and financial services shows the scale of opportunity this presents for British businesses.
“Their success in India will only grow as our new trade deal galvanises economic partnership, brings our two countries even closer together, and ultimately delivers economic growth right across the UK.”
Key announcements include:
-
Advanced manufacturing company TVS Motor will invest £250 million in Solihull to expand its Norton Motorcycles operations and develop next-generation electric vehicles, creating 300 high-quality jobs and collaborating with UK research institutions such as the University of Warwick – showcasing the best of Britain.
-
Engineering company Cyient is investing £100 million to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains - creating 300 UK jobs and strengthening its long-standing presence in the country.
-
In Somerset, tech firm Atul–Date Palm Developments is investing £11 million in sustainable and innovative Agri-tech, establishing advanced R&D that will create 44 highly-skilled jobs and support global climate resilience.
-
Mastek, a global digital engineering firm, is investing £2 million to open a new AI and Experience Centre in London and Leeds office, generating 200 skilled roles including 75 apprenticeships.
-
NeoCeltic Global Ltd is investing £5 million to deliver advanced orthopaedic and rehabilitation solutions, creating 85 jobs across London and Cardiff.
-
Meanwhile, Alcor Logistics is expanding into Liverpool and London with a £4 million investment to establish UK operations as a non-vessel operator, creating 250 jobs and enhancing global freight and supply chain capabilities.
Sudarshan Venu, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said:
“TVS Motor has had a long association with the UK and over the years new facets have been added - engineering & technology, academia partnerships & scholarships, and e-Bikes. Now Norton Motorcycles, the storied British marque, is poised to open a new chapter of resurgence and global expansion with TVS Motor’s backing. We are excited about the future and look forward to continued growth.”
Mr. Kishansinh Gohil, Managing Director, Modtech, said:
“The UK’s strengths in robotics, digital twin and AI technologies, and precision casting make it an ideal base for Modtech’s innovation-led expansion. Our investment will advance high-performance industrial processes, strengthen local supply chains, generate skilled jobs in the region, and reinforce the UK’s role in shaping the future of precision engineering through global collaboration.”
Mr. Raveena Singh, Director, Alcor Logistics said:
“The UK stands at the forefront of global logistics and supply chain management, enabling trade and e-commerce through its extensive network of international gateways. Alcor’s investment in the UK aims to create local employment opportunities, further strengthening the country’s position as a leader in global trade.”
Mr. Chandan Jerry, Director, NeoCeletic Global Limited said:
“As an entrepreneur, I welcome the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the UK and India, which will deepen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for businesses. Our innovative company, “NeoCeletic Global Ltd- UK” is poised to leverage this partnership to expand globally, particularly in AI-driven medical physiotherapy solutions. We’ll collaborate with UK businesses to drive revolutionary innovations, helping position the UK at the forefront of healthcare technology. We aim to drive economic growth, create new entrepreneurial opportunities, and improve human life, setting new standards in the industry.”
These investments are just a few examples that demonstrate the UK’s continued attractiveness as a destination for innovation, talent, and global business growth.
The Prime Minister will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai today [Thursday] to celebrate the success of the trade deal so far and reaffirm their commitment to broadening the UK-India relationship further.
Today’s announcements are reflective of the UK and India’s burgeoning technology partnership – with 28 of the investments confirmed today falling under the priority areas of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. That includes 26 artificial intelligence companies, 1 semi-conductor company and 1 biotechnology company.
The Technology Security Initiative launched in July last year and aims to increase collaboration with India in key and emerging technologies such as telecoms, critical minerals, AI, biotechnology and semiconductors.
Notes to Editors
A full list of the companies investing into the UK is below:
-
TVS Motor will invest £250 million over the next five years in Norton Motorcycles, e-bikes, and more, creating 300 UK jobs and partnering with institutions like University of Warwick for mobility research and product development.
-
TVS Mobility, pioneers in mobility space plans to invest £250 million and create 1350 jobs in the UK to double their UK revenues of £400 million.
-
Muthoot Finance UK Limited (part of Muthoot Group India) plans to invest £100 million to expand its branch network to 20 locations over the next three years, creating 80 new jobs.
-
Cyient is investing £100 million to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains. Creating 300 UK jobs and strengthening its long-standing presence in the country.
-
Hero Motors Company (HMC) is investing £100 million in the UK over the next five years through its engineering and design competencies in e-mobility, e-bicycles and aerospace creating 300 jobs for its businesses of Hewland Engineering and Insync.
-
Nazara Technologies a diversified gaming company is investing up to £50 million over next three years, focusing on IP-driven gaming studios, game development, publishing, ad tech, aiming for strong multi-vertical presence by building approx. 200 work force across group companies.
-
Enviro Control, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat will invest £32 million in the UK to establish an innovation hub and manufacturing facility, advancing AI-driven water reuse, solar desalination and Net Zero goals, while creating over 100 skilled jobs.
-
Carysil, headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat has invested £24 million and has created 86 jobs in the UK to deliver premium kitchen solutions including quartz and stainless-steel sinks, luxury worktops, and compact laminate surfaces strengthening India-UK manufacturing and design synergy.
-
Modtech, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be investing £17 million in the UK to advance automation and investment casting technologies, creating 50 skilled jobs and strengthening sustainable, innovation-led manufacturing links between India and the UK.
-
Trinity Infra and Projects, a Construction and Property development company plans to invest in the growing property market in London. The company plans to invest £15 million, while creating 100 new jobs across the UK.
-
Atul Limited, headquartered in Valsad, Gujarat, has invested £11.08 million in Date Palm Developments in Somerset to expand R&D and propagation facilities, creating 44 UK jobs and greening arid landscapes worldwide through sustainable, climate-smart agricultural innovation.
-
ISPG Technologies specializing in enterprise web and mobility solutions, aiming to deliver digital transformation for businesses worldwide is investing £10 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Xcubated Business Solutions (XBS) offers advisory, digital transformation, and technology services, focusing on delivering smart products and solutions is investing £10 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Linkfields, an AI tech company is investing £10 million creating 200 jobs in the UK in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.
-
Panin International plans to invest approximately £10 million and create 300 new jobs over three years across the UK, strengthening its presence through innovative sustainable technology solutions across retail, automotive, and real estate sectors.
-
EdSupreme, an Ed-Tech company specializes in AI and ML for pelvic floor physiotherapy, is investing £10 million to create 100 jobs in the UK over three years.
-
Stride Ventures, leading growth credit investor is investing £10 million in the UK over next five years and deploy over £500 million to support 100+ growth stage innovative companies enabling 5000+ jobs in the region.
-
Civic Studios, a global media company, having Mumbai & London offices, pledging £10 million investment and 10 new UK jobs over three years through producing and distributing films, series and digital content focused on impact.
-
One Edicius Private Limited plans to invest £10 million in the UK to build sustainable infrastructure and create 100 jobs across technology, legal, financial, and marketing sectors within three years.
-
Technocraft Industries, as part of its UK expansion, plans to invest £10 million over the next three years, creating 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the UK.
-
Food Whisperer, a venture of GoKhana India to invest £8.3 million in UK, create 50 jobs, with the launch of Technology Enabled Industrial Kitchen with Smart Recipe R&D.
-
Keva is investing £8 million to establish a Global Creative Development Centre in Manchester, creating 30 highly skilled jobs over three years and deepening its UK footprint in perfumery innovation, manufacturing, and scientific collaboration.
-
AH Gamma leads the Futurenauts initiative, delivering transformative education in AI, robotics, and automation for learners of all ages is investing £8 million and creating 30 jobs over the next three years.
-
Amdrodd Technologies, a Salesforce Crest Partner with offices in India and the USA, has recently launched its UK development office. The company is investing £8 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Wockhardt UK Limited is investing £8 million to upgrade its Wrexham facility, creating 35 new high-skilled jobs, marking a significant step forward in its global expansion and innovation.
-
Everleaves Systems Private Limited offers AI driven multimedia platform for large organisations to create customised multimedia presentations is investing £7 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Carbelim develops algae-based, bio-reactive modules that capture carbon emissions, generate oxygen, and produce sustainable products like vegan Omega-3, is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Zinnov, a global management consulting firm that helps Fortune 500 companies with offshoring/outsourcing optimisation and setting up global talent hubs is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
Ravity Software Solutions, an AI-driven connected vehicle data platform that provides mobility intelligence for automotive OEMs and fleet operators is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
SoftTech Engineers, with a branch office in Surat, Gujarat will invest £5.5 million in the UK, creating 50 jobs to launch their digital infrastructure solutions for civil and building planning, permissions, delivery and maintenance.
-
NeoCeltic Global Limited is investing £5 million creating 85 jobs in the UK to deliver next-generation solutions in mobility, rehabilitation, orthopaedic soft supports, and patient care.
-
Algorithms Software (Xpedeon) is investing £5 million over the next three years to expand its London Offices and open a new office in Leeds, creating 53 jobs and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and UK regional growth.
-
M2M Pelvic Studio and Rehab, a registered women’s health physiotherapy organisation, is investing £5 million to create 50 jobs in Central London.
-
Datawrkz, an India-based Advertising Technology leader that focuses on data-driven digital advertising solutions, is investing £5 million and creating 50 jobs in the UK.
-
Delaplex, an Indian digital transformation company, plans to invest up to £5 million and will support the creation of approximately 200 new jobs opportunity. This is further to their existing acquisition of Blueberry Systems Limited.
-
NMT Engineering and Services, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be investing £4.76 million in the UK, creating 15 skilled jobs to manufacture precision components and assemblies for renewable energy, defence, and aerospace, strengthening India-UK industrial innovation.
-
Silver Touch Technologies headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat will be investing £4.16 million to expand its UK footprint delivering digital transformation solutions including enterprise software, e-governance, cloud computing and cybersecurity creating 25 high-skilled jobs across UK.
-
Multi Recruit establishing new entity in the UK to deliver end-to-end talent acquisition and HR consulting solutions for modern workforce, is investing £4 million and creating 25 jobs in the UK.
-
Alcor’s AI-powered automation capability enables businesses to prioritise projects and obtain data-based predictions for improved operational security. Alcor is investing £4 million to create 250 jobs over the next three years in the UK.
-
Luxmi Group, a reputed tea brand from India wishes to invest £3.25 million in its group entity in the UK leading to 10 new jobs creation over the next three years.
-
Basilic Fly Studio One of Us which has already invested £5million in the UK is further investing £3 million creating 150 jobs.
-
Sclipitor is investing £3 million in the UK and creating 100 jobs.
-
Circular Innova Limited is investing £3 million creating 120 jobs in the UK to develop cutting-edge, AI and nanotechnology-based water systems for smart cities.
-
Alcor Logistics is expanding its operations into the UK as a non-vessel operator to provide comprehensive global logistics solutions. It is investing £3 million to create 150 jobs over the next three years in the UK.
-
HirePlusPlus is revolutionising enterprise lateral hiring through Agentic AI. The company plans to invest at least £3 million in the next three years and create 30 new jobs in the UK.
-
Brandhill, a global strategy and market expansion advisory firm, announces a £3 million investment in the UK, creating 25 new jobs in London and Birmingham over the next three years.
-
Sense Health Technologies, a deep-tech cutting-edge healthcare startup specializing in AI-powered wearable non-invasive diagnostics of prickless blood glucose. It plans to invest £2.5 million and create 30 new jobs in the UK.
-
Ayata Commerce, a global digital commerce and customer experience consultancy, helps businesses implement omnichannel strategies with AI driven innovation is investing £2 million and creating 25 jobs over the next three years.
-
Intangles, a global leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance and digital twin technology, has established its presence in the UK and plans to invest £2 million over the next three years, creating 20 new high-value jobs.
-
Sectona Technologies, a provider of zero trust cybersecurity and privileged access solutions, will invest up to £2 million and create 15 high-skilled jobs over three years as it establishes its European headquarters in the UK.
-
Mastek is investing £2 million to open a new Experience and AI Centre in London and upgrade its Leeds office, creating 200 jobs including 75 apprenticeships - supporting AI, talent, and the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy.
-
Zepul plans to invest £2 million in the UK over the next three years, creating more than 100 jobs across London and Birmingham.
-
Millipixels Interactive, an experience-led interactive solutions company is planning to open a UK office while investing £2 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
CoRover, an India-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) leader that focuses on Conversational Agentic AI solutions, is investing £2 million and creating 30 jobs in the UK.
-
Foxwise Consulting, with its registered office in Vadodara, Gujarat, will be investing £1.9 million in the UK, creating 10 skilled jobs and strengthening sustainable, innovation-led business consulting links between India and the UK.
-
MITHILAsmita, working towards preserving and promoting heritage Indian art forms is launching its global brand - ArtNHer London in the UK, by investing £1.5 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.
-
TransBnk, a banking infrastructure startup, plans to invest £1.5 million in London and create 10 jobs over the next three years, strengthening its global presence and innovative API-driven solutions.
-
Tech4logic Private Limited, a leading AI and cloud solutions provider, expanding its UK operation by investing £1 million and creating 10 jobs over three years and drive growth through intelligent automation, scalable cloud and AI innovation.
-
Xinthe, a global tech services, products, and consulting company, is investing £1 million creating 50 jobs in the UK.
-
Indian Silk House Agencies, a heritage ethnic wear brand, is looking to enter the UK market with e-commerce and physical retail with an investment of £1 million creating 40 new jobs.
-
CinevisualFX, a leading creative studio in digital effects and animations expands to UK as strateg
