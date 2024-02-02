BCS
|Printable version
Nearly 90,000 disabled people are 'missing' from tech industry, says professional body
There are 88,000 people with hidden and visible disabilities' missing' from the tech workforce, according to the latest analysis from BCS.
People with disabilities comprise 16% of the UK workforce and account for 11% of the technology specialists, according to analysis by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, in its BCS Diversity Report 2023: Disability.
That means for representation in IT to be equal to workplace norms, there should be an additional 88,000 IT specialists with disabilities employed in the UK.
BCS' recently published an additional report, The Experience of Neurodiverse and Disabled People in IT, which reviewed the latest ONS Labour Force Survey data and also sought feedback from over 50 IT experts, all of whom had additional needs, about their views on the tech sector. The gap persists despite an increase in the number of people working in the tech sector reporting disabilities, rising from 196,000 people in 2021 to 208,000 in 2022, the most recent year of ONS figures.
Some progress but barriers still exist
Matthew Bellringer, Chair of the BCS' Neurodiversity Specialist Group, said: "It's clear that the IT profession itself can and should be an excellent place for disabled and neurodivergent people to work, and digital tools can be a great enabler.
Matthew added: "We have a severe skills gap in tech, which is a massive societal cost. Helping disabled people to utilise their expertise by providing the support they need is essential to boosting the talent pipeline in tech and other sectors.
"Some progress has been made. However, it's disappointing — though not terribly surprising — that many barriers still exist."
One size doesn’t fit all
Cyber security expert Lisa Ventura MBE, who campaigns for diversity in the tech sector, said: "More needs to be done to promote the positive side of employing people with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent - such as championing their resilience, and ability to look at issues and solve problems from a different perspective.
"It's also essential to ensure accessible products and initiatives are evaluated as fit for purpose and not just imposed regardless – one size does not fill all of us.
"Introducing more inclusive practices can benefit all workers. Everyone's physical, sensory and cognitive abilities vary, and improving matters for people with more significant requirements can help all who share that need to any extent."
Lived experience
Some neurodivergent people contributing to The Experience of Neurodiverse and Disabled People in IT report appealed for better understanding, and one described their anxiety in the workplace: "I feel like an alien trying to hide my neurodiversity." Another said: "Not making eye contact seems to be seen as submissiveness, not just simply that I don't want to."
Some with hearing difficulties spoke about the practical issues they encountered, such as enduring vastly different audio levels in online meetings.
One respondent said: "I miss much of what some people say. Being unable to keep up with the rate of speech and sometimes complete inaudibility in meeting rooms due to noisy air-conditioning means I can't turn up my hearing aid volume."
BCS recommendations
- Greater education and awareness of disability in the workplace
- Ensuring clear communication in meetings that encompasses all needs
- Appropriate workplace adjustments
- An inclusive recruitment process
- Suitable assistive technology that works for the individual
- A supportive work environment where disabled employees have a voice, are listened to and have their views respected
- Better training for managers and coworkers to understand and rectify the barriers to work faced by disabled people
- Fostering a culture that discourages discriminatory behaviours
- Pro-active initiatives – for instance, consciously deploying neurodiverse individuals in teams.
There are 16 million people who have a registered disability in the UK, which equates to almost a quarter of the population. There are a further three million people, for instance, who are colour-blind and not considered to be disabled.
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/nearly-90-000-disabled-people-are-missing-from-tech-industry-says-professional-body/
Latest News from
BCS
‘Computer is always right law’ must be urgently reviewed to stop another Post Office scandal, says professional body16/01/2024 14:10:00
The law assuming reliability of computer evidence – and under which sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office – must be reviewed to avoid future miscarriages of justice, according to the professional body for IT.
Ethical AI in financial services is paramount to the City’s future as a global powerhouse11/01/2024 13:10:00
The ethical application of AI is vital to the Square Mile’s continued success as a global financial powerhouse, according to the Lord Mayor of the City of London Corporation.
BCS Statement on the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal10/01/2024 12:10:00
The Post Office Horizon IT case reached a new level of public attention with the launch of the ITV Drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’, as well as the announcement of fresh criminal investigations alongside the ongoing public enquiry.
Nearly 300 years to close the gender gap in tech without intervention, warns BCS19/12/2023 14:10:00
It will take 283 years before women make up an equal share of the tech workforce if the current trend continues, the professional body for computing has warned.
House of Lords Committee backs BCS call for reform of computing qualifications for 14-16-year-olds13/12/2023 11:15:00
A House of Lords Committee has backed a BCS policy recommendation to introduce a new applied computing GCSE and create a digital literacy qualification more relevant to pupils, the job market and society. This follows a call for evidence by the House of Lords Education for 11-16 years olds Committee, at which Julia Adamson MBE, MD for Education and Public Benefit, gave evidence.
Professor Ruth Misener awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award12/12/2023 14:10:00
Professor Ruth Misener has been awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award for her exceptional contributions to computer science.
BCS joins national effort to boost small business digital adoption04/12/2023 14:10:00
BCS has joined the tech coalition behind Tech Hub, a major new national initiative designed to scale tech adoption and boost digital investment and skills amongst the UK’s small and mid-sized business (SMB) community.
Teach children AI from start of secondary school, professional body recommends30/11/2023 09:20:00
Schools should teach children how to use AI from the age of 11, according to the professional body for computing.
BCS partners with CWP to create a multimedia series showcasing the Digital Pioneers shaping our world09/11/2023 14:10:00
BCS is partnering with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; solving global challenges, driving innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.