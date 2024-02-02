Nearly 90,000 disabled people are 'missing' from tech industry, says professional body

People with disabilities comprise 16% of the UK workforce and account for 11% of the technology specialists, according to analysis by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, in its BCS Diversity Report 2023: Disability.

That means for representation in IT to be equal to workplace norms, there should be an additional 88,000 IT specialists with disabilities employed in the UK.

BCS' recently published an additional report, The Experience of Neurodiverse and Disabled People in IT, which reviewed the latest ONS Labour Force Survey data and also sought feedback from over 50 IT experts, all of whom had additional needs, about their views on the tech sector. The gap persists despite an increase in the number of people working in the tech sector reporting disabilities, rising from 196,000 people in 2021 to 208,000 in 2022, the most recent year of ONS figures.

Some progress but barriers still exist

Matthew Bellringer, Chair of the BCS' Neurodiversity Specialist Group, said: "It's clear that the IT profession itself can and should be an excellent place for disabled and neurodivergent people to work, and digital tools can be a great enabler.

Matthew added: "We have a severe skills gap in tech, which is a massive societal cost. Helping disabled people to utilise their expertise by providing the support they need is essential to boosting the talent pipeline in tech and other sectors.

"Some progress has been made. However, it's disappointing — though not terribly surprising — that many barriers still exist."

One size doesn’t fit all

Cyber security expert Lisa Ventura MBE, who campaigns for diversity in the tech sector, said: "More needs to be done to promote the positive side of employing people with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent - such as championing their resilience, and ability to look at issues and solve problems from a different perspective.

"It's also essential to ensure accessible products and initiatives are evaluated as fit for purpose and not just imposed regardless – one size does not fill all of us.

"Introducing more inclusive practices can benefit all workers. Everyone's physical, sensory and cognitive abilities vary, and improving matters for people with more significant requirements can help all who share that need to any extent."

Lived experience

Some neurodivergent people contributing to The Experience of Neurodiverse and Disabled People in IT report appealed for better understanding, and one described their anxiety in the workplace: "I feel like an alien trying to hide my neurodiversity." Another said: "Not making eye contact seems to be seen as submissiveness, not just simply that I don't want to."