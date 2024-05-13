Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Nearly a third of children in alternative provision did not sustain a positive destination after Year 11
As Children’s Commissioner, I have visited hundreds of children from across the country and spoken to them about their hopes, dreams, and aspirations. While many children talk to me about how to improve childhood, they also talk about their visions for the future. Through these conversations, I have seen the sheer scale of ambition this generation holds.
In my visits, I have met future entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, pilots. No matter where I am or who I am speaking to, children continue to tell me that they are hopeful for adulthood. The vast majority say that they believe they’ll be better off than their parents. They believe that if they work hard, they can achieve success in life.
This is just as true when I speak to children in alternative provision. Despite having struggled in mainstream schools, these children tell me that they see the importance of education. They understand the value of working hard and many are desperate for the chance to have a real job.
However, despite the same strength of ambition, the post-16 outcomes for this group of children are not as good as those of their peers in mainstream schools. Nearly a third (29%) of children in alternative provision did not sustain a positive destination after leaving in Year 11. This compares to 5.2% of children from mainstream schools who did not sustain a positive destination.
In my report, An Alternative Route: Post-16 support for young people attending Alternative Provision, I examine the reasons behind this disparity. My research shows that children in alternative provision are deeply ambitious and see getting a good job or career as a priority. However, often they are not given the support they need to succeed.
Children in alternative provision often have lower levels of self-belief by the time that they arrive in alternative provision. They often have experienced a disrupted education and arrive in alternative provision in Key Stage 4, with very little time for catch up. Sadly, many are battling issues in their personal lives that makes it more difficult for them to engage with education.
As this report shows, this group of children also do not have access to the same resources or opportunities as children in mainstream schools. It’s often much harder to arrange work experience placements or to source appropriate careers provision. While many would benefit from extended support beyond Year 11, this is often beyond the capacity of what an alternative provision school can provide.
There is much more to do to level the playing field and to ensure that children in alternative provision have access to the same opportunities as their peers in mainstream schools. These children are every bit as ambitious for their future as other children. It is up to us as adults to match that ambition. This report outlines a plan to ensure that every child in alternative provision is given the advice, guidance, and opportunities they need to thrive.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/nearly-a-third-of-children-in-alternative-provision-did-not-sustain-a-positive-destination-after-year-11/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition for a Better World03/05/2024 13:10:00
Compared to previous generations, today’s children are incredibly socially aware and politically engaged.
Abuse at Whitefield School – Children’s Commissioner’s response02/05/2024 13:10:00
The investigation by the BBC into abuse at Whitefield School in Walthamstow is absolutely shocking. I am horrified by the content of the CCTV footage and the scale of what was uncovered.
The Big Ambition for Jobs and Skills01/05/2024 14:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, it is my privilege to speak to hundreds of thousands of children about their lives, their hopes and dreams for the future. I want children to be ambitious about their futures as well as about their present – and overwhelmingly, they are.
The Big Ambition for Online Safety29/04/2024 10:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to thousands of children about the impact of the online world on their lives and wellbeing, and how much time they spend online.
The Big Ambition for Safety from Crime29/04/2024 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have heard from hundreds of thousands of children, parents and carers about children’s life experiences, what they want to achieve and the challenges they face. A strong theme emerging from children was the desire to feel safe and confident in public spaces.
The Big Ambition for Youth Work 24 April 202425/04/2024 09:25:00
Childhood is precious. Every child deserves the opportunity for play and leisure time, alongside a great education – the two things are key to developing the skills to succeed in adult life.
The Big Ambition for Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum23/04/2024 13:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a duty to promote and protect the rights of all children. But I have a particular duty, and feel a profound responsibility, towards those who are not living with their own families.
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care19/04/2024 10:10:00
Children in care and those receiving support from children’s social care share the same hopes and dreams as their peers: they want to be supported to reach their aspirations in the same way as any other children. Like all children, they want a loving, stable home, a brilliant education and grown-ups who love them into adulthood.
Thousands of child abuse victims forced to navigate criminal justice system without support17/04/2024 09:20:00
Thousands of child victims of domestic or sexual abuse are being forced to navigate complicated and often traumatic criminal justice processes alone, without being offered specialist support.