Nearly fifty thousand extra pensioners receiving vital Pension Credit support following surge in claims processed

New figures published today [Thursday 27 February] show a significant spike in Pension Credit applications following a DWP campaign to boost uptake, the highest since comparisons began in 2020.

Record high number of Pension Credit applications with updated online claim form taking an average 16 minutes to complete

DWP processing record number of claims a week, bringing down outstanding applications and giving the poorest pensioners vital support

Support comes as the State Pension is set to rise by up to £1,900 for millions thanks to the government’s commitment to the Triple Lock

The department has now processed a record number of claims, reducing the number of applications yet to be cleared from its peak of 85,500 to just 33,700 by 23 February, which is in line with normal levels of Pension Credit claims waiting to be processed.

This has resulted in a record 117,800 applications being awarded - an increase of 45,800, or 64% - since the Chancellor’s announcement compared to the same period last year.

The department has also successfully boosted the numbers applying for Pension credit with a record 300,000 Pension Credit applications received this year alone. In response to the surge in applications, the DWP deployed 500 additional support staff to process them, resulting in a near doubling of cleared claims between 29 July 2024 and 23 February 2025.

The Pension Credit campaign and commitment to the Triple Lock deliver on this government’s Plan for Change, demonstrating our commitment to raise living standards for pensioners and provide security in retirement.

Building on the success of the campaign last autumn to boost Pension Credit applications, DWP is exploring further options to drive up claims by reaching the most isolated and poorest pensioners who are eligible for support, including:

Writing to all pensioners who make a new claim for Housing Benefit and who appear to be entitled to Pension Credit – directly targeting this group to make a claim

Starting new research on the triggers and motivations that encourage people to apply for Pension Credit and to understand what the barriers to claiming are – interviewing pensioners to hear their views and learn from their experiences

Working across departments including HMRC to access databases with detail on household income, enabling us to identify pensioner households most likely to be eligible for Pension Credit and targeting them directly.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall said:

I’m delighted we’ve been able to reach so many pensioners who need to be on Pension Credit, which can be a lifeline to so many on low incomes. The record high number of claims awarded follows months of work to drive awareness of Pension Credit and then to process the huge spike in applications we received, and now thousands more pensioners are accessing the range of support on offer. We won’t stop there. We are absolutely committed to ensuring every pensioner is supported in their retirement – whether through our ongoing Pension Credit campaign, extending the Household Support Fund and our commitment to the Triple Lock on the State Pension.

Pension Credit provides a lifeline in retirement to pensioners on low incomes, providing access to additional support, including housing costs, council tax and the Winter Fuel Payment.

The online claim form – updated by the Work and Pensions Secretary after listening to the views of pensioners– means it now takes just 16 minutes on average to apply for Pension Credit and be eligible for up to £4,300, with 90 percent of new customers applying using the simple online form, or over the phone.

The Government is forecast to spend £174.8 billion on benefits for pensioners in Great Britain in 2025-26. This includes spending on the State Pension which is forecast to be £146.6 billion in 2025-26. Crucially the government’s commitment to the Triple Lock for the entirety of this Parliament means that spending on people’s State Pensions is forecast to rise by over £31 billion.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London said:

There was a lot of focus on December’s deadline to claim Pension Credit in order to qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment for 2024, but people can apply for Pension Credit any time, and it could be worth over £4,000 a year. Our research shows that many people are missing out because they haven’t checked to see if they qualify. Three in ten people over State Pension age who were on a low income hadn’t checked to see if they were entitled to Pension Credit, while one in ten pensioners who had been told they qualified for Pension Credit have yet to apply. You can backdate your claim for Pension Credit by up to three months, and the sooner you claim, the sooner you could start receiving payments. Not only that, but, if you’re entitled to Pension Credit, you’ll be able to get extra help with costs such as rent and Council Tax, which could make a big difference.

Anyone who knows a low-income pensioner who may be isolated and needs support has been urged to remind or assist family members and friends to check their eligibility and apply today. Eligible claims can also be backdated by up to 3 months, ensuring pensioners do not miss out on the support they are entitled to.

To better support DWP customers, State Pension and Pension Credit teams have been working more closely together to support customers. When someone contacts the State Pension claim line, DWP staff identify those with potential eligibility for Pension Credit and take a claim there and then. This means customers don’t have to call both claim lines, getting new pensioners onto Pension Credit as soon as they are eligible.

