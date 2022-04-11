Nearly four in ten cancer patients in Wales diagnosed in emergency settings

New research from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales has revealed that nearly four in ten (37.4 per cent) of the eight types of cancer in the study are being diagnosed in emergency settings, such as in hospital A&E departments.

The research shows that a higher proportion of patients in Wales has their cancer diagnosed when they present as an emergency, compared to other similar countries.

The analysis by the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership (ICBP), in collaboration with WCISU and others was recently (08 April 2022) published in the Lancet Oncology journal, and was the first of its kind in the world.

The research looked at the diagnosis of more than 850,000 cancers between 2012 and 2017, in comparable countries, with broadly similar health services (Wales, England, Scotland, Norway, New Zealand, Australia and Canada). It showed that while the emergency diagnosis rates in Wales are similar to that of England (37 per cent) and Scotland (38.5 per cent), this rate lags behind many Australian states and Canadian provinces.

The cancers most likely to be diagnosed in emergency settings were those with fewer or more general symptoms, such as ovarian, pancreatic, liver and lung cancers. In addition, older people were more likely to be diagnosed via this route.

The research shows that countries with higher levels of cancer diagnosis in emergency settings had poorer cancer survival rates as a result.

Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws, Director of WCISU, recently said: