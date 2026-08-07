Nearly half of Brits feel they lack basic control to stop homes overheating, says Citizens Advice

Millions of people across the UK aren’t just battling the heat - they are trapped in homes they can’t cool, with little to no control over soaring indoor temperatures. New research by Citizens Advice finds nearly half (44%) of Brits feel they lack the basic control needed to stop their homes overheating

One in six Brits are taking drastic action like sleeping in the kitchen, missing work, or booking hotels to survive the heat

The charity is demanding government action on a now year-round crisis of soaring heat in summer and unaffordable energy bills in winter

One in six - nearly nine million - took drastic action to cope with this year’s extreme heat. That includes: sleeping in unconventional places like the kitchen, garden, or on a balcony; taking sick days, unpaid leave or annual leave; or paying for hotels. A further four million said they had to use makeshift solutions like taping tin foil, cardboard, or damp sheets to windows.

The charity’s research found poorly designed homes, which act like “heat traps”, and the high cost of cooling equipment like air conditioning are making people feel helpless against the hot weather.

Who overheating hits hardest

One of the groups struggling most is renters. Half (51%) of tenants - which includes those who rent privately and those in social housing - feel they lack the basic control needed to stop their homes overheating, compared with 40% of homeowners.

The charity has also heard from people struggling with an extreme lack of control in soaring temperatures: ranging from renters who cannot open fixed or locked windows, to people on heat networks who cannot switch off central heating or control their thermostat.

People who live in a building with an old, gas-run heat network are among the most at risk of overheating due to hot pipework intensifying indoor temperatures. The charity’s research found 90,000 heat network consumers are unable to turn off their central heating even in summer.

Lucy’s story

Lucy rents a flat from a housing association. Her portable aircon unit has already pushed her £40 into electricity debt in just one month, and she's worried about the high cost of keeping her flat cool during increasingly hot summers. She said:

“In summer it gets so hot we feel like we can’t live at all. It’s just horrible from the moment we wake up - boiling everywhere, every day. There’s no way to control the temperature of the house; we’ve been using ice packs, running flannels under cold water for our foreheads, anything.

“I contacted our housing agency twice, and it was only after lodging a complaint with the help of Citizens Advice that they sent someone round to investigate. An engineer put up heat monitors, and the whole flat was boiling. The loft temperature was in the high 40s, which made the rest of the flat so hot. It’s apparently something to do with the roof and the tiles.

“Our housing association is going to install air con units, but I’m really worried about how much it’s going to cost to run them. My dad got us a portable aircon unit to use until then. We only use it during the day and, because of the running costs, we switch to the fan at night. We’re already £40 in debt after one month’s usage. I know the housing association’s air con unit will make our home feel liveable at last, but I’m really worried about how much it’s going to cost to run them.”

Cool Homes Plan

Citizens Advice says the government must take action to help people facing a year-round crisis of overheating in summer and unaffordable energy bills in winter.

It is calling for the Warm Homes Plan to include support for both summer cooling and winter heating through local fuel poverty schemes or low-interest loans, alongside funding to upgrade gas-run heat networks.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“For far too many people, a summer heatwave doesn't mean enjoying the sun, it means being trapped in a sweltering home with no control over the temperature.

“We’re now facing a year-round crisis, where poorly designed housing stock is acting as a giant heat trap in summer and as an ice box in winter.

“The government has a vital opportunity to help fix this through the Warm Homes Plan. By investing in better insulation, ventilation, and heat network upgrades, we can ensure people's homes are warmer in the winter and safer and cooler in the summer.”

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