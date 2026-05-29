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Nearly One Million Young People Are NEET. This Government Report Tells Us Why — and What Has to Change
Today the government published one of the most forensic diagnoses of youth economic exclusion in a generation. The Young People and Work interim report sets out in unflinching detail why nearly one million young people in the UK are not in education, employment or training — and why the answer has almost nothing to do with young people themselves.
At Breakthrough, we’ve been saying this for years. People are not behind. Systems are. This report proves it.
The numbers behind the crisis
Who NEET young people are, and why this moment is structurally different from anything that came before
At the end of 2025, 957,000 young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK were classified as NEET — Not in Education, Employment, or Training. One in eight. A number so large that, as the report puts it, they would form the third largest city in the country — bigger than Leeds, Glasgow, or Cardiff.
Original article link: https://wearebreakthrough.co.uk/nearly-one-million-young-people-are-neet-this-government-report-tells-us-why-and-what-has-to-change/
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