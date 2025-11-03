Nearly three in five parents expect children’s physical activity to drop this winter as stars back new campaign to keep kids active

Government launches ‘Let’s Move!’, a new campaign supported by Sport England, to help keep families active together all year round.

Over half of children aren’t getting the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity, with levels set to drop this autumn and winter - and around 8 in 10 parents underestimating how much movement kids need.

The campaign is backed by Alex and Olivia Bowen, Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle, and Joe Wicks, who has shared top tips for parents getting active with children, as research uncovers impact parents have on their children’s activity levels.

Almost three in five (57%) parents say their children’s physical activity levels are likely to suffer a seasonal dip during autumn and winter, with cold or wet weather (60%) and darker evenings (41%) highlighted as the key barriers in new research findings.

To tackle inactivity and help families keep children moving all year-round, the Government has launched ‘Let’s Move!’, a new campaign supported by Sport England that aims to help parents discover simple, fun, and pressure-free ways to build movement into daily life – which can start with just 10 minutes of activity.

NHS guidance recommends that children get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day – including 30 minutes outside of school hours. Yet the new survey reveals that 81% of parents underestimate how much physical activity children need. Already, more than half of children in England aren’t getting the recommended amount of movement and, worryingly, the research shows this will increase during the colder months.

Supported by Joe Wicks, the ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign makes staying active easy and affordable, offering ideas from kitchen discos to local activities and playground fun. It encourages families to move together - 80% of parents believe their habits influence their child’s activity levels – and highlights how everyday routines can support healthy, active lifestyles. Regular movement boosts mood, focus, and family connections, with 78% of parents agreeing that their child is happier after being active, has more energy (71%) and has better concentration (68%).

The campaign is part of the Government’s wider effort to break down barriers to physical activity for people all over the country. Already, more than £900 million has been committed to build grassroots facilities in the places that need them most and deliver a pipeline of major sports events that inspire the nation. Alongside this, the new School Sport Partnerships and

Enrichment Framework will ensure all young people have equal access to high-quality sport and extracurricular activity. Sport England evidence shows that improved health from participation in sport and physical activity relieves pressure on the NHS through £10.5 billion a year in health and social care savings.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

Building a more active nation is a huge part of this Government’s Plan for Change and we want to show families all over the country just how many ways there are to get involved. Whether it’s dancing, playing team sport or playing in the playground with their friends, we know that children who get at least an hour of exercise a day experience so many benefits - they’re happier, healthier and focus better at school. I am determined that every child, whatever their circumstances, should have those opportunities.

While just over half (52%) of parents say their children really enjoy traditional forms of sport, others face barriers such as low confidence (31%) or a dislike of competitiveness (30%). However, 94% of parents say their children enjoy physical play as a form of movement - with top activities including visiting the playground (56%), riding a bike (46%), dancing (44%) and playing tag or chase (43%).

‘Let’s Move!’ aims to support different ways for children to enjoy being active - from sport to play and everyday movement. The campaign features real families from local areas having fun getting active together in ways which suit them, such as dancing or playing in the playground. Their images are featured in out-of-home and social channels in the local areas to inspire others to visit nhs.uk/LetsMove for tips, local activities and inspiration.

Parents and TV personalities Alex and Olivia Bowen launched the campaign in Essex alongside inspiring local families, demonstrating that movement really can be for everyone. Olympic champions Beth Tweddle and Max Whitlock led activities at the event, including dance challenges to obstacle courses, as families shared how they’ve been inspired to get active this winter.

Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton said:

Every child deserves the chance to be active, healthy and happy – but right now, too many are missing out on the 60 minutes of daily exercise their bodies need. “’Let’s Move!’ is about showing families that physical activity doesn’t have to mean expensive gym memberships or organised sports. A kitchen disco, a walk to the park, or ten minutes of silly dancing – it all counts, and it all makes a real difference to children’s health, happiness and development. This builds on the work we have already done with Joe Wicks and his Activate animated series, inspiring children to move more. This campaign is part of our Plan for Change to build an NHS fit for the future by helping families make movement a natural, joyful part of everyday life.

Joe Wicks, who got the nation moving during ‘PE With Joe’, is backing the campaign following the success of his animated workout series Activate, which was supported by a cross-section of government departments including DCMS, DfE and DHSC. The series aims to make fitness fun for kids with short five-minute animated workouts. He shares new top tips as part of the ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign to help families slot activity into their everyday life, including being a role model, exploring local activities and getting outside whatever the weather.

‘Let’s Move!’ is being piloted in targeted areas of Sandwell, Lancashire, Essex and Bradford where inactivity levels and inequalities are greater than other parts of the country. These areas all receive funding from Sport England via their place partnership programme, to ensure those in greatest need can be active. The campaign supports the Government’s Health Mission, which prioritises preventative health measures, including addressing physical inactivity. Sport England data also shows significant inequalities remain in activity levels, with Black (42%) and Asian (43%) children and young people, and those from the least affluent families (45%), still less likely to play sport or be physically active than the average across all ethnicities and affluence groups.

Find simple ideas to get active together at www.nhs.uk/letsmove.

Supportive quotes

The Body Coach, Joe Wicks yesterday said:

As a dad, I know how hard it can be to keep kids moving - especially in the winter when it’s getting cold and dark. The idea of 60 minutes of movement a day for kids can sound like a lot, especially for kids who don’t feel confident doing traditional sports - but it doesn’t have to be all at once. It can start with something simple – a quick dance in the kitchen, a run or a brisk walk to the park, or an episode or two of Activate! It all adds up and gives kids an amazing mood boost - the key is making it fun. Let’s Move is about helping families find those little moments together – whether it’s discovering something local, or just getting active at home. It’s not about perfection, it’s about showing kids that moving isn’t a chore, it’s play. And when it’s playful, they’re way more likely to want to do it again, and again.

Parenthood star Olivia Bowen yesterday ​said:

When children move, they feel happier and healthier. As a mum to a toddler, I know how much little ones naturally love to move - they’re always dancing, running, climbing, and playing. I’d love to keep that mindset as my kids get older - ‘Let’s Move’ is a great reminder that movement is all about fun and joy, and can fit easily around your day as a busy parent. Keeping active doesn’t need to be planned or perfect - it can be simple, silly and something to all enjoy together as a family.

Alex Bowen added:

I want our kids to grow up seeing us all having fun while moving, which will hopefully have a positive impact on their own attitudes to physical activity as they get older.

Jupiter, from Essex, who has faced barriers getting her family moving and features in the new advertising campaign in Essex, yesterday ​said:

We’ve never been a traditionally sporty family, but we do stay active and that’s because we’ve found something we all love. For us, this is roller-skating. It started as a weekend activity, and now it’s part of our routine. We’re spending real quality time together while keeping moving, so it’s actually brought us closer as a family, as well as keeping the kids active. Physical activity doesn’t have to mean competition or gym sessions. It can be playful, personal, and something you genuinely enjoy. That’s why we’re backing the ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign - there’s a way of moving for every kid, it’s just about finding what they love.

Former Olympic gymnast, Max Whitlock MBE yesterday ​said:

Movement doesn’t have to mean medals. It’s about finding small, simple ways to be active every day. Whether that’s a few stretches before school, a handstand in the garden or a walk with the family, those little moments really add up. The ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign is a brilliant way to help parents feel empowered, not pressured to get their kids moving, especially as the colder weather and darker evenings set in.

Former Olympic gymnast, Beth Tweddle MBE yesterday ​said:

As someone who found confidence and joy through movement from a young age, I know how powerful it can be for children. The ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign is about making activity feel achievable and fun – not just for sporty kids, but for every child who deserves to feel good - mentally and physically. Growing up, I was quite a shy child, but gymnastics gave me a sense of purpose and pride, and I thrived in that environment. I’m proud to support a campaign that helps parents unlock that same feeling for their children, in ways that fit their lives.

Chris Boardman, Chair of Sport England, yesterday said:

Helping children discover the joy of movement isn’t just good for their health, happiness, and confidence - it’s one of the smartest investments in their future, and in the nation’s. Active kids grow into active adults, easing pressure on the NHS and strengthening the economy. Everyone wins and it can start with something as simple as a ten-minute dance in the living room or a quick bike ride.

The attitudinal research was conducted by Censuswide between 22.10.2025 - 28.10.2025, with a sample of 2,519 parents and guardians of 7-11 year olds in England only. Findings included:

57% of parents agree their children’s physical activity levels are likely to decline in the

autumn and winter.

81% of parents underestimate how much physical activity children need (only 14% were aware it should be 60 mins or more.)

80% of parents say their own physical activity habits heavily or somewhat influence how active their child is.

Over 51% parents say their child really enjoys traditional sports. Of those who do not enjoy it, a third prefer other forms of movement while 31% cite a lack of confidence and 30% don’t enjoy being competitive.

94% of parents say their children enjoy physical play as a form of movement - with top activities including visiting the playground (56%), riding a bike (46%), dancing (44%) and playing tag or chase (43%).

56% of parents agree they are less worried about physical activity during term-time and assume school activity is enough.

After school, children are most likely to spend time watching TV or being on their phone (54 per cent), with 38 per cent playing outside and 30 per cent doing organised sports.

The easiest activity to fit into the day, outside of school, was playing outside (41%). This was followed by walking to school (37%), walking a pet (35%), helping with chores (33%) and dancing at home (27%).

