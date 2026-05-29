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NEET analysis: One in six could be NEET by end of the decade, finds IPPR
One in six could be NEET by end of the decade, finds IPPR
New analysis of NEET figures by IPPR finds that:
- On current trends, the number of young people who are NEET could rise from around one in eight today to one in six by the end of 2029.
- The recent rise has been driven mainly by young people who are economically inactive — meaning they are not in work and are not currently looking for work — rather than unemployed young people who are actively seeking a job. Three in five NEET young people are inactive, and this group accounts for two-thirds of the increase since 2021.
Responding to the statistics, Ellie Harris, principal research fellow and head of children and young people at IPPR, said:
“Over 1 million young people being out of work and out of education is a national crisis. Yes, it’s an economic challenge, but it’s also a human tragedy – young people are being blocked from learning new skills, getting their first job and becoming independent.
“We're wasting a generation’s talent, skill, and potential. We must act urgently, so that young people are supported to live a life of opportunity, that gives them a sense of self-worth.”
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