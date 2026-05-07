NEET rise raises the stakes for qualification reform

The following article was first featured in FE Week on Thursday 23 April 2026

The challenge of youth disengagement is becoming harder to ignore. In the UK 957,000 16-24 year olds are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET), with 411,000 unemployed and 547,000 economically inactive.

These are the conditions in which post-16 reform is unfolding, shaped by intersecting pressures pushing too many out of education, employment, or training.

Health is a defining factor. In 2024, 27 per cent of 16-24-year-olds in England disclosed a health condition, with over half (51%) of NEET young people reporting one.

Layered over this is a demographic shift. England is projected to have 838,000 more 16-24-year-olds in 2034 than in 2022. And regional disparities are stark, with eight of the 10 local authorities in the North and the Midlands having above average NEET rates.

Necessary but risky

Meanwhile England is leading the transition to a three-route model built around A Levels, T Levels and V Levels, with the aim of simplifying post-16 qualifications.

The Department for Education will start to remove funding from existing qualifications covered by V Levels from 2027 onwards, with further defunding ahead as part of a phased, route-by-route review.

The government has moved away from a blanket removal of “overlapping” qualifications to a more pragmatic, evidence-led approach that retains funding for 157 qualifications for longer than originally proposed, explicitly acknowledging learner and labour market need.

Most existing vocational qualifications for 16-19-year-olds will be defunded as V Levels go live. They are designed to align with employer defined occupational standards and sit alongside A Levels and T Levels. Early-stage rollout, however, will involve limited subject coverage, and employer familiarity takes times.

At level 2, new pathways aim to create clearer progression towards level 3 or directly into work and apprenticeships. Yet these must remain flexible for learners requiring modular progression, pastoral support or the ability to switch pathways without penalty.

The strategic intent behind the reforms is understood, but risks arise from the way and the speed with which they’re implemented.

Where NEET risks emerge

NEET rates rise predictably at key transition stages, such as the move from year 11 to post-16, year 12 to 13 and from level 3 into employment.

The introduction of new qualification pathways adds decision points and, in some cases, reduced subject availability. These additional pressures raise the likelihood of disengagement among young people who already find transitions challenging.

Many of the qualifications due to be withdrawn support learners who succeed through applied, modular or portfolio-based routes. If provision is removed before new programmes are ready, learners may face gaps, raising the risk of disengagement and reduced progression.

While the reforms aim to simplify the landscape, employer understanding of V Levels will develop gradually. This lag will likely be most acute where employer demand for young workers is already limited, potentially affecting the early labour market value of the new qualifications.

Employers are offering fewer entry level roles and placing increasing emphasis on prior experience. In this context, continuity and stability in learners’ education pathways are essential. Turbulence could make it harder for young people.

Minimising NEET risks while delivering reform

Defunding should proceed only once V Levels or reformed alternatives are fully approved, staffed, timetabled and supported by employer engagement. A phased and evidence-based approach will protect continuity and enable a smoother transition.

The new level 2 pathways should allow flexible movement between routes, including access to funded bridging modules where required. This flexibility is essential to ensuring level 2 functions as a progression point rather than a limiting track.

Where learners may be displaced due to reform timelines, providers should receive targeted funding to support additional teaching hours, pastoral support, and tutoring. These measures are critical to preventing disruption and maintaining engagement.

Structured work placements, industry aligned programmes and pre-apprenticeship pathways can play a central role in supporting progression. Regions with higher NEET rates stand to gain most from targeted employer collaboration.

Early, coordinated communication about V Level standards, assessment models and progression routes is vital to building employer understanding and confidence. This helps avoid delays in recognition that could affect early employment outcomes.

The measure of success

Reform must not be judged on the elegance of the qualification map, but on whether fewer young people fall out of the system at each transition point.

A successful outcome will mean falling NEET numbers, continuity of provision despite change, and strong employer recognition of new routes.

We need smooth learner progression through Level 2 and Level 3, and a system that is ready for young people, not one that expects them to carry the turbulence of reform.