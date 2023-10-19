Negotiations on an enhanced UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement

Update on the second round of negotiations for an enhanced UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement.

The second round of negotiations on a UK-Switzerland Enhanced Free Trade Agreement took place from 18 September to 6 October 2023.

During the round, which was virtual, UK officials held discussions with their Swiss counterparts across all negotiation areas outlined in the UK’s strategic approach to talks, published earlier this year to coincide with the launch of talks.

Discussions continue to be constructive and collaborative, and we have made good progress in starting to agree draft treaty text in several chapters.

These negotiations demonstrate our shared ambition to agree a modern, comprehensive agreement that reflects the current and future UK-Swiss trade relationship.



The UK is working to negotiate an agreement that delivers modern services and investment provisions, while further removing tariff barriers to create mutually beneficial commercially meaningful opportunities for our world class producers and exporters.

The Government will make its next statement on progress following the third round of talks scheduled for later this year.

His Majesty’s Government remains clear that any deal we sign will be in the best interests of the British people and the United Kingdom economy.

Any organisations or individuals interested in speaking to the Department for Business and Trade about negotiations with Switzerland should do so by emailing: ch.fta.engagement@trade.gov.uk.