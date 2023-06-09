Negotiations on an enhanced UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement: Update

Update on the first round of negotiations for an enhanced UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement

Trade negotiators from the UK and Switzerland held the first round of negotiations for an enhanced UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in London between 22 May and 2 June.

Discussions between negotiators were productive and reflected the shared ambition to secure a modernised and comprehensive deal that boosts trade and investment between two like-minded economies.

Technical discussions were held on 30 policy areas over 53 sessions. In talks, both countries emphasised their desire to be ambitious in areas such as services, investment and digital trade which are not covered in the existing FTA. Trade in goods was also discussed, including how the FTA could streamline and simplify customs procedures and support the removal and reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The Government is committed to negotiating a bespoke agreement with Switzerland that is fit for the 21st century. The Government will make its next statement on progress following the second round of talks which is currently planned to take place in the autumn.

His Majesty’s Government remains clear that any deal we sign will be in the best interests of the British people and the United Kingdom economy. Any organisations or individuals interested in speaking to the Department for Business and Trade about negotiations with Switzerland should do so by emailing ch.fta.engagement@trade.gov.uk.