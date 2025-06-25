Department for Business & Trade
Negotiations update on an enhanced UK-Switzerland FTA
The seventh round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland took place in London between 5 and 13 June 2025.
Economic growth is our first mission in government and FTAs have an important role to play in achieving this. An enhanced trade agreement with Switzerland will support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.
Switzerland is the UK’s 10th biggest trading partner and the UK-Swiss trade relationship was worth more than £45 billion in 2024. Services exports account for more than £18 billion of this, making Switzerland the UK’s 6th largest services export partner. This included over £700 million from Scotland and £1 billion from the North West in 2022. The trading relationship supported 130,000 services jobs across the UK in 2020.
An enhanced FTA with Switzerland aims to deliver long-term certainty for UK services firms, by locking in access to the Swiss market, guaranteeing the free flow of data and cementing business travel arrangements.
Provisional agreement was reached on a number of areas, including Rules of Origin, Dispute Settlement, Development, Consumer Protection, Anti-Corruption, and Animal Welfare.
Round 8 of negotiations is set to take place in Switzerland in Autumn 2025.
The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, alongside protections for the National Health Service.
Any organisations or individuals interested in speaking to the Department for Business and Trade about negotiations with Switzerland should do so by emailing ch.fta.engagement@businessandtrade.gov.uk.
