Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Negotiations with EU over Gibraltar border ‘no small issue’: MPs launch inquiry
The European Scrutiny Committee has launched an inquiry into the progress of the negotiations with the European Union over border and trade arrangements between Spain and Gibraltar.
The move comes following news that ‘blue card’ holders – for British nationals who have temporary resident status in Gibraltar – are being refused entry into Spain without revealing the reason for their visit, where they’ll be staying, and the amount of cash they have.
The Committee had sounded the alarm several times over the last year about the importance of negotiations with the EU in evidence sessions with former Europe Minister Wendy Morton, Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, and current Europe Minister James Cleverly.
The Committee have also published correspondence from Mr Cleverly specifically on the issue of people being stopped at the border by Spanish authorities. In it, the Minister appears to downplay the scale of the problem.
Chair's comment
Committee Chairman Sir William Cash said, “While we are pleased the issue of Spain’s management of the border is now on the Minister’s radar, this is no small matter. The 3,000 people the problem effects equates to nearly 10% of Gibraltar’s population.
With no sign of an imminent agreement, we have decided to open an inquiry into the UK’s negotiations with the EU over future trade arrangements and checks at the Spain-Gibraltar border.”
Gibraltar’s trade and border arrangements were not covered in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement – the trade deal signed between the UK and the EU when the UK left the block. Instead, a temporary arrangement was agreed at the 11th hour, a deal that has no formal footing.
It had been hoped that a deal would be brokered by the end of 2021, but negotiations are still ongoing.
Terms of Reference
The Committee’s inquiry will look at the following issues:
- The progress of UK/EU negotiations on a trade and border deal for Gibraltar;
- The UK, EU, Spain and Gibraltar’s negotiating objectives and how these have developed since the start of formal negotiations;
- The reasons for the delay to an agreement being reached and how this is affecting Gibraltarian businesses and citizens;
- The unique circumstances and arrangements pertaining to Gibraltar, in particular, its border with Spain and the fact that it is not covered by the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement;
- Specific local factors that should be taken into account during the negotiations (e.g. the importance of a fluid border for Gibraltar and Campo de Gibraltar, long-standing travel arrangements at the border for British nationals resident in Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s position as a leading finance centre);
- The text of any agreement (or agreements); and
- If a negotiated outcome is unlikely in the short to medium term, the contingencies that will be put in place and the implications of these.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/69/european-scrutiny-committee/news/171324/negotiations-with-eu-over-gibraltar-border-no-small-issue-mps-launch-inquiry/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Tackle road freight supply chain in two years or impose industry levy, warn MPs01/06/2022 14:15:00
Industry must fix systemic shortcomings or risk Government action, says Committee.
Outsourcing and treatment of contracted staff – Ministry of Defence ‘must do better’, says Defence Committee27/05/2022 09:10:00
The Ministry of Defence’s outsourcing practice of ancillary services, such as firefighting and vehicle maintenance, is ‘not exemplary’ and the MoD pays little consideration to providing services in-house, says the cross-party Defence Committee in a report published yesterday.
Government must act on 'ghost children' missing from education system26/05/2022 16:25:00
The Government has cancelled multi-million pound contract with Randstad, but response to Committee's Catch-Up Report falls short on tackling persistent absence.
Systemic failures of leadership, planning and preparation: MPs slam Government role in UK withdrawal from Afghanistan25/05/2022 11:15:00
In a damning report from the Foreign Affairs Committee, MPs say the Foreign Office, the National Security Advisor and Ministers must accept responsibility for the failure to prepare or respond, abandoning the UK’s allies and damaging the UK’s interests.
Decarbonising power supply sector inquiry launched by Business Committee23/05/2022 11:25:00
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee recently (20 May) launched a new inquiry into the Government’s plans to decarbonise the UK’s power supply sector.
'Chaotic' adult prison education system crying out for overhaul18/05/2022 15:15:00
Education must be at heart of prison system, say MPs, as new report highlights freefall in quality of and engagement with existing provision.
Prison Education Report17/05/2022 14:15:00
The Education Committee publishes its report on Prison education on Wednesday 18th May. The embargo on the report will be lifted for media publication on Tuesday 17th May at 10pm.
Government increases its ambition on water quality after decades of inaction16/05/2022 15:33:00
The Government and the water industry regulator Ofwat accept that the next water industry price review process has needed to prioritise long term investment in the sewerage network, to take better account for natural capital and to increase the use of nature-based solutions.